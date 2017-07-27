Kevin De Bruyne impressed by City performance in impressive Madrid victory

Manchester City attacking midfielder Kevin De Bruyne stated that he was impressed at how "sharp" The Citizens looked, as Pep Guardiola's side recorded their first victory of their pre-season tour with a 4-1 win over Real Madrid.

Looking sharper by the day

It wasn't a great start to their journey across the Atlantic as they defeated 2-0 by rivals Manchester United in their opening clash, but they turned up the class against Madrid in Los Angeles.

De Bruyne put in a man-of-a-match performance in the Coliseum, with the Belgian playing a crucial part in the first three goals from; Nicolas Otamendi, Raheem Sterling and John Stones, Brahim Díaz added another towards the end and De Bruyne was full of praise for their performance post-match.

"We had six more days of preparation so everyone looked sharper than against Manchester United,” he told mancity.com post-match. “That’s normal. It’s a good confidence boost."

"It’s still a pre-season game," the Belgian stated. “The way we looked today was promising."

"We played very well," De Bruyne added. "We looked sharp today.”

Playing the goal down

City's fourth from the 17-year-old Díaz was certainly the highlight of the night for City fans, Díaz received the ball from fellow youth star Patrick Roberts went past the defender before hitting it into the top corner.

Díaz's effort was just another highlight of City's youth talent that is coming through after Phil Foden's debut against United, but Díaz has played down his goal and that it was about the team performance.

"It feels really good," Díaz stated about his goal. "But the performance of the team is the important thing."

"It's a friendly but we always want to win against Madrid," the 17-year-old stated. "To play for City now is a big thing for me."

"It's a big team, I love City," Díaz concluded. "The fans are amazing and the group and the facilities are amazing."