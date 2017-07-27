Manchester City 4-1 Real Madrid: Stellar second-half City performance sinks Galácticos

Manchester City got their pre-season tour of America back on track in Los Angeles, as a stellar second-half performance saw them defeat Champions League holders Real Madrid 4-1.

The first period was certainly one for the neutral as both sides will have be left baffled how they hadn't taken the lead, Isco, Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Agüero, Casemiro and Karim Benzema all going close but failing to have that breakthrough.

Pep Guardiola's side took control in the second period as Nicolas Otamendi opened the scoring in the 52nd minute before Raheem Sterling's second before the hour mark. Their dominance didn't stop there as John Stones and Brahim Díaz added their third and fourth towards the end of the clash, Óscar Rodríguez gave Madrid an excellent consolation but it wasn't enough to prevent The Citizens securing a iconic victory.

Testing the waters early on

Both of these sides entered the clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum coming off their respective defeats to Manchester United, and both started this match looking like they meant business with each side having their own equally good chances.

Isco was the first to test the waters in the ninth minute, as the Spaniard hit a curling effort from outside the area and Ederson did well to tip it away from danger to his left.

Guardiola will have been boosted by seeing Jesus and Agüero combining well in the 25th minute, the young Brazilian did well to run off the Argentine and Jesus does have a lot to do but got his shot away and Keylor Navas did well to save with his feet.

It was then the turn of Agüero to have his own turn two minutes later, the striker had acres of space as he thrashed it towards Navas' goal and he did brilliantly to pull out a point-blank save.

Peppering the City goal

Zinedine Zidane's side managed to soak up the pressure in the middle of the period, but as the half went on the side began to pepper the City goal with chance after chance.

The woodwork denied them just before the half hour mark, Isco did very well to hit a cross towards the back post where Casemiro was waiting but he was denied his second goal in as many games by a post.

Benzema then had a chance in the 37th minute as the striker did well to wriggle into the space on the right of the area, the Frenchman got his shot towards the near post and Ederson did well to beat it away.

Hitting a double blow

City came flying out for the second period looking to make the difference early on, and it was seven minutes after the restart that The Citizens managed to draw first blood.

Kevin De Bruyne was once again proving devastating for City as his corner found the head of Stones who forced a good save from the substitute Kiko Casilla, he could only parry it as far as Otamendi and he made no mistake from two yards out.

Madrid had barely re-organised themselves before City managed to slot home their second and De Bruyne was involved once again, he combined well with full-back kyle Walker as the Belgian played a deft through ball into the path of Sterling. The winger had Jesus in the middle but he decided to go alone and slotted it under Casilla.

Sliding into cruise control

De Bruyne had been causing Madrid nightmares thus far and he came very close himself to adding a third in the 65th minute, the Belgian lined up the free-kick 30 yards out and Casilla did well to get a hand to it and help it onto the post before the ball was eventually cleared.

​It was only a minute later that City managed to secure the victory with their third goal, De Bruyne was involved again as he picked up the short corner as he finds Stones inside the area. The defender had a lot to do from his low ball and his strike was one a striker would of been proud of as he hit his effort into the bottom corner.

Finishing off the victory in some style

City had already put in a stellar second-half performance, and they weren't quite finished yet as City added their fourth and final goal with nine minutes to play.

It could of come earlier as Sterling did well to pick out a ball to Leroy Sané despite the angle working against him, the young German managed to beat Casilla with his effort but couldn't beat the woodwork as it came back off the post.

Many wouldn't have heard of the 17-year-old Díaz before this clash but certainly will now as he added an excellent fourth for City in the 81st minute, the substitute picked the ball up from Patrick Roberts and did well to slip past one defender before hitting his sweet effort right into the top corner.

​It had been far from a stellar performance from Madrid but they will have been happy with their goal in the 90th minute despite it only been a consolation, Rodríguez did well to take a touch before deciding to let it rip from 30 yards and gave Daniel Grimshaw no chance as it nestled in the top-right corner.