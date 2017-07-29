City's Kyle Walker admits that meeting with Tottenham will be "difficult" ahead of Nashville clash

Manchester City's Kyle Walker has admitted that the clash with his former club Tottenham "difficult", ahead of City's final game of their USA Tour in Nashville.

Need to go there and pick up a victory

It has been a so-so start to City's preparations across the Atlantic, having been defeated by Manchester United which was followed by a win over Real Madrid.

Walker has had a good start to life in sky blue since securing his then world-record move from Spurs, having played a part in both clashes thus far.

It is expected that the full-back will get a run-out against his former side, and he admitted that it won't be a walk in the park for The Citizens.

"It was nice to get a win over them," Walker stated to mancity.com in reference to their win over Real Madrid. "I feel fit and feel strong I've been doing a lot of work off season, to keep up my fitness up."

"It's going to be difficult (against Tottenham) I'm not going to lie," the 27-year-old added. "But it's a football match and I want to win so if we can go there and pick up a victory that would be fantastic."

Close to a return

Pre-season is the perfect time for players to refresh their bodies and minds ahead of another long campaign, it also allows the opportunity for injured players to return to fitness and back into contention for regular first-team action and one of those players is İlkay Gündoğan.

The German had a bright start to his City career after moving from Borussia Dortmund last summer, but has since been missing with a knee injury that he picked up last December.

The midfielder has since been slowly returning to fitness and traveled with Guardiola's squad to continue his recovery, and 26-year-old confirmed that he is nearing a return to action.

"I'm close to a return and progressing very well," the German confirmed. "I was able to do parts with the team already over here in the US."

"I'm not fit yet and not at full contact with the guys," he stated. "And of course there is a lack of self confidence."

"It's quite challenging handling that but I think I am able to deal with it," Gündoğan concluded. "And now I am at the end stage, not too far away from returning."