Arsenal 4-3 Leicester: Player ratings as Gunners emerge victorious in seven-goal thriller

It was an amazing fixture between the two teams as we kicked off this season's Premier League. Arsenal hosted Leicester City and the hosts came out victorious - just.

However, in this game of many goals, who came out on top in the Arsenal camp?

Goalkeeper

Petr Čech - 6/10

As seen in the previous game, Cech was deployed as a sweeper keeper. His leadership skills were eye-catching however he didn't do enough when he was tested.

Defence

Sead Kolašinac - 7/10

He got the assist for Danny Welbeck's goal and shown great determination to win the ball back in the opposition's half as well as coming close himself a few times.

Nacho Monreal - 7/10

Despite him scoring two, Nacho did well to retain Jamie Vardy and prevent him from having more chances than he perhaps should. It wasn't his most comfortable position but he improvised.

Rob Holding - 5/10

Despite showing great form at the back end of last season, the youngster was the cause of a lot of Arsenal's defensive frailties tonight.

Midfield

Héctor Bellerín - 6/10

His play was positive however he didn't seem comfortable receiving possession and he often tried to do too much in the attacking third.

Granit Xhaka - 8/10

Even when Arsenal were trailing, the Swiss international was the star man in the heart of Arsenal's midfield. He kicked off his season with a bang by securing his first two assists.

Mohamed Elneny - 6/10

He wasn't as good as he should have been and if it wasn't for his counterpart in Xhaka then we would be looking down on his performance a lot more.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 7/10

He looked bright and confident in possession, always looking to bring the ball forward and supply the attackers. Although, he did have a lot of wasteful shots.

Attack

Mesut Özil - 6/10

He dropped in to midfield a lot and was always looking to turn defence in to attack however a lot of his passes went astray and he'll be looking to improve against Stoke.

Alexandre Lacazette - 8/10

He looked bright in possession and he scored this seasons first goal within the space of 2 minutes. He got stuck in a lot more than he did in pre-season.

Danny Welbeck - 7/10

His interplay with Lacazette was phenomenal and he managed to bag himself a goal before the first half. He was always looking like a problem to the deep sitting Leicester defence.

Substitutes

Aaron Ramsey - 7/10

He made an instant impact and showed his spatial awareness once more however it didn't result in a goal. He did manage to find the net though and it sparked a late comeback for Arsenal.

Olivier Giroud - 7/10

He showed Arsene Wenger once again why it's important not to sell him. He came on and bullied the worn-out Leicester defence to win the game for his side once again.

Theo Walcott - N/A

He didn't feature enough to receive a rating.