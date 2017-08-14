Slavan Bilic expected more from his West Ham side

West Ham manager Slavan Bilic expected more from his side as they went down 4-0 to Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

Jose Mourinho’s United side put on a clinical display as debutant Romelu Lakaku scored a brace whilst Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba rounded off a superb display from United.

But for the East Londoners it was a poor day, as new signing and former Red Devils striker Javier Hernandez failed to inspire what was a lacklustre Hammers performance.

Bilic admits United were the ‘better side’ at Old Trafford

The Hammers struggled to get into the game and were made to pay as Lakaku netted his first competitive goal for his new club before half-time.

As the second-half got underway the visitors looked to get back into the game, but some poor defending by Arthur Masuaku from a set-piece meant United doubled their lead. From then on Mourinho’s men didn’t look back as they strolled to victory.

But speaking after his team’s demise, Bilic said: "I expected more, of course. I have to admit it, they were much the better side in every aspect of the game."

"We knew they had a strong side, but I expected us to do much better than we did on Sunday,” said a deflated Bilic.

‘Positives’ from the performance are hard to come by for Bilic

A 4-0 thrashing rarely brings any positives to light and for Bilic that was the case as they were second best in all departments on Sunday.

"It's very hard to find positives when you lose 4-0, but we have to get up and get ready for the next game," said the former Croatia manager.

West Ham now look ahead to a game against Southampton at St. Marys and he call from Bilic was for his team to be more ‘focused’ as they will look to pick up their first points of the season.