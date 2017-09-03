Ronald Koeman planning talks with Ross Barkley and Wayne Rooney regarding recent conduct

Ronald Koeman is planning to talk with Ross Barkley and Wayne Rooney this week following their recent conduct, according to the Press Association.

Rooney was arrested on Friday morning and charged with drink-driving whilst Barkley backed out of a transfer deadline day move to Chelsea after a late change of heart.

Neither player has been called up for international duty - Rooney is now retired whilst Barkley is currently injured and both are expected to return for training at Finch Farm on Tuesday, where Koeman is expected to set up meetings with both players.

The former England captain, Rooney, has already grown into a leader in the Everton dressing room since his summer return from Manchester United and is expected to withhold himself to a high standard on and off the pitch.

Koeman reportedly held a lengthy chat with the 31-year-old in the summer prior to his return to Goodison Park in regards to his lifestyle away from the football pitch. The Everton boss will now hope to nip any potential conduct from Rooney that is similar to his actions on Friday in the bud.

Barkley’s change of heart

Whilst talks with Rooney will be held over his behaviour off the pitch, talks with Barkley are set to concern his last minute rejection of Chelsea and if he has any future at Everton.

The 23-year-old is in the last year of his contract with his boyhood club and had been expected to leave Everton before the end of the transfer window.

Reports suggested that Barkley was hoping for a move to Tottenham Hotspur but was the only subject of a bid from Chelsea.

On deadline day, the midfielder travelled down to Cobham to meet with Chelsea official’s regarding a move and to conduct a medical but there is some debate from those around the situation as to what actually happened on Thursday.

Despite multiple reports suggesting that Barkley took part in a medical with the Premier League champions, the England international refuted those claims via Twitter.

On Saturday morning, he tweeted: "Contrary to a number of reports in the press, I did not undertake a medical with any club at any point.

"I simply decided that due to my injury, it would be best to make a decision on my future and assess all my options in January when fully fit.

"Thanks for all of the support."

There had been an expectation that the £35 million pound move to Chelsea would go through and Barkley’s late decision came as a shock to Everton officials.

When Koeman suggested that he expected Barkley to leave this summer, there was a belief that the midfielder had burned his bridges with his the Blues. Over the past few weeks, rumours have surfaced that the 23-year-old was back on good terms with his manager and the Everton squad.

Whether those rumours were true or not remains to be seen.

Koeman to be questioned about talks

The Everton boss isn’t expected to take either situation lightly and will give both players a full dressing down over their actions.

Questions will be asked of Koeman during his pre-match press conference later in the week but he isn’t likely to disclose many details about either conversation, but more so his feelings on how they went and the outcome of both.