Jason Wilcox appointed Academy Director of Manchester City

A new era has begun at the City Football Academy, as it was announced that Jason Wilcox would become the Academy Director of Manchester City on a permanent basis.

Excited to take on this new challenge

City's oil money has seen them develop one of the best and most advanced academy systems not only in the country but in world football, and they are beginning to see the rewards with the likes of Phil Foden and Kelechi Iheanacho all emerging from the system in past seasons.

Wilcox had quite the illustrious playing career winning the Premier League title with Blackburn Rovers back in the 1994/95 season, but began his coaching career in Eastlands back in 2012 before been promoted to Under-18's manager the following year.

He continued to rise up the ranks from there taking over as the head of academy coaching back in the summer of 2016, Wilcox had held the position of Academy Director since June 2017 on a interim basis but stated he is "excited" to take on this "new challenge".

"I have really enjoyed my time at Manchester City over the last five years," Wilcox told mancity.com. "And I am excited to take on this new challenge at the Club as Academy Director."

"The City Football Academy is a state of the art youth development facility," he stated. "But the passion and the commitment of the staff and players will really make a difference to what we can achieve going forward."

“Our goal is to develop well-rounded, talented individuals on and off the pitch," Wilcox added. "And I am relishing the opportunity to help us meet this objective day in and day out.”

Deserving of the accolade

The only way is up it seems for Manchester City on both a junior and senior level, with Pep Guardiola guiding his side to the top of the Premier League without a losing a game thus far.

There has been many standout performers so far in the campaign but it is Belgium international Kevin De Bruyne that was named the Etihad Player of the Month for September, with De Bruyne pipping Sergio Agüero and Ederson to the accolade.

The 26-year-old had a slow start to the campaign especially by his incredibly high standards, but refound his form going into the international break which peaked with his winning goal in the 1-0 conquest of champions Chelsea.