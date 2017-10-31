Norwich City 0-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Visitors further promotion credentials with impressive win

Wolverhampton Wanderers moved back to top of the Sky Bet Championship after dispatching Norwich City 2-0 at Carrow Road.

Both sides made changes from defeats at the weekend with Norwich making four, notably Cameron Jerome and Wes Hoolahan dropping to bench. Wolves made three changes. Alfred N'Diaye came into the side due to Romain Saiss being suspended, Willy Boly and Ryan Bennett got the nod over Danny Batth and Roderick Miranda.

Positive start

Ruben Neves had the first real effort of the game, shooting from 20-yards, but Angus Gunn managed to tip the shot past the post. The away side had started in a positive manner and were looking to record signing Neves to pull the strings in midfield.

Norwich's first real attack came from a James Maddison free-kick. Despite missing out the players in the box, the ball managed to clip the post and to Wolves relief went out.

Wolves were starting to press and from a corner and Matt Doherty saw his first time strike blocked in the box. The pressure did eventually pay off when another corner was delivered into box by Barry Douglas.

Boly goal

Boly, who was making his first appearance in two months after recovering from a hamstring injury, headed the away side in front in the 18th minute. The corner was poorly defended from the Canaries but the on loan Porto defender took advantage to score his first for the club.

Norwich press

Two fantastic blocks from Norwich on the half hour mark kept Wolves danger men Leo Bonatini and Diogo Jota from adding to their accounts.

Maddison, who has been one of Norwich's star performers this season, almost got them back into the game, but Wolves captain Connor Coady crucially blocked his shot.

Wolves should have been made to pay for those missed chances when Timm Klose found himself free in the box, but could only head wide. The centre-back really should have done a lot better.

Norwich began slowly turning the screw as half time approached. Again it was Maddison who danced his way past Neves but saw his effort blocked by Boly.

Second 45

Shortly after the break Wolves should have made it 2-0 but managed to scupper the chance. Breaking three against two, Ivan Cavaleiro released Alfred N'Diaye but the Senegalese midfielder fired his effort straight at Gunn.

The home side were really struggling to contain their opponents when again it was N'Diaye who went close, after Jota teased a low ball into the box which Norwich scrambled clear.

Marley Watkins was picked out in the Wolves box, but the striker could only head straight at former Norwich keeper John Ruddy.

The theme of the night continued for Wolves, when yet again Jota escaped his man and put through top scorer Bonatini only for the Brazilian to miss his one on one chance.

Norwich turned to striker Cameron Jerome who came on for Josh Murphy on the hour mark. The former Birmingham City man almost had an immediate impact turning in the box, but saw his shot blocked by Coady.

The away side were now content to play on the break and it almost paid dividends when sub Bright Enobakhare picked out Jota who saw his low shot blocked.

Bonatini goal

Wolves finally doubled their lead in the 72nd minute when Bonatini volleyed home after a deflection fell kindly for the Brazilian, who has been involved in more goals than other player in the league. The striker has been in great form recently with this being his sixth goal in five games.

Embed from Getty Images

Game over

The hosts tried to reply again through Maddison who saw his free-kick on the edge of the box hit the Wolves wall, but they saw the game out comfortably winning 2-0 with the score flattering Norwich.

The victory was Wolves' first at Carrow Road since 2007 and saw them return to the top of the league ahead of Friday's clash against Fulham.