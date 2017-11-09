Yannick Bolasie says there is no time frame on his return from injury

Yannick Bolasie has told Sky Sports News that there is no return date set for his return to Everton first-team action.

The winger, who suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury last December, had been ahead of schedule with his return according to former manager Ronald Koeman but told Sky Sports News there is no time frame on his return.

"I haven't set a date yet for that return. I can't really say right now," the 28-year old said when speaking to Sky Sports News.

Bolasie joined the Blues' from Crystal Palace for a fee believed to be around £25 million during the 2016 summer transfer window, also confirmed he is due to return to Finch Farm for further tests next week.

The Congolese international added that he will return to Everton on Monday and believes he will be “integrated” back into the team starting next week.

Wanting to return properly

The Blues certainly need the return of Bolasie this season but the winger added he wants to make sure he’s “feeling good” and that it is him on the pitch when he returns and “not just my name on the shirt.”

Everton have struggled in attack due to the fact they have been sluggish and slow.

Bolasie and Seamus Coleman, who is also looking to return from injury soon, offer the pace out wide on the right-hand side to compliment Leighton Baines’ attacking prowess on the left-hand side.

Addressing this season

The winger has been following along with each Everton game this season via social media, regularly tweeting his thoughts, and when possible - celebrations, during the games.

He was watching along last Sunday during the Blues’ much-needed 3-2 comeback win over Watford at Goodison Park.

Much like current interim Everton boss David Unsworth, the France-born winger said “100 per cent we needed that win” as it takes the Blues out of the bottom three and he believes they "can start looking up.”