Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a phenomenon, explains Marcos Rojo

Manchester United's charasmatic striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been described as a 'beast' who 'wants to win everything' by teammate Marcos Rojo.

The pair have both returned to first team action with United after recovering from long-term injuries they both suffered back in April. Ibrahimovic made his comeback during the sides 4-1 win over Newcastle United while Rojo featured for the Reds in their defeat to Basel.

However, despite the two being back with the squad, United boss Jose Mourinho has had to tell them both to go easy with things in training sessions, but Rojo has praised his manager throughout his time on the side.

Speaking to Clarin, the defender said: "He's always happy, close to the players, he's a very happy person, he helped me a lot, he got the best out of me.

"He always tells us to play quietly in practice because with Ibra we kill each other with kicks," he added.

It was the Europa League clash against Anderlecht in which both Rojo and Ibrahimovic suffered the same injury, leaving them out of action for over six months and the Argentina international is delighted to be back in the squad.

Rojo brands Ibrahimovic a 'phenomenon'

Rojo has admitted that despite Ibrahimovic winning a number of trophies in his glittering career, the Sweden-born striker still wants to win more.

He said: "He's an amazing character, but for those who don't know him, he seems like a bighead but he's a phenomenon, he's a beast who goes forward and wants to win everything."

After Sweden upsetting the odds by beating Italy in the World Cup play-off to reach the finals, Rojo was surprised the 36-year-old hasn't come out of international retirement to play for his country in Russia.

"I asked Ibra that now that they are in the World Cup if he would like to go, he says no but I don't know… for me he has to go."