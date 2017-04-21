Man Utd Player Ratings in 2-1 win vs Anderlecht: Reds scrape through to semi-finals

Zlatan Ibrahimovic suffered a serious-looking knee injury against the Belgian league leaders | Photo: Getty Images / Matthew Ashton - AMA

Manchester United beat Anderlecht 2-1 after extra-time to progress to the semi-finals of the Europa League at Old Trafford.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan's opener was cancelled before half-time, with the Red Devils squandering numerous chances on home soil yet again.

Marcus Rashford buried the winner in the second period of extra-time, after Marcos Rojo and Zlatan Ibrahimović both suffered knee injuries.

José Mourinho's side will face one of Ajax, Lyon or Celta Vigo in the semi-finals.

The defence

Sergio Romero - 7: The Argentinian was forced into some good saves as Anderlecht grew into the game. He was powerless to stop the equaliser as the shot came from close range with plenty of power behind it.

Antonio Valencia - 7: As ever, Valencia never stopped running down the Manchester United right-hand side. His attack on the Anderlecht defence was relentless. He struggled to find an end-product to most of his crosses which hindered United on the attack.

Eric Bailly - 7: The Ivorian stood up to the increasing attacking threat of the Belgian league leaders. His pace and power saved him from situations where he found himself out of position. The way he distributed the ball in the latter stages helped United to launch wave after wave of attack.

Marcos Rojo - 6: Rojo didn't have much of a threat to deal with early on. His game ended prematurely as an awkward landing jarred his knee, forcing him off the field within the first 30 minutes.

Luke Shaw - 5: The out of favour full-back put in an indifferent display at Old Trafford. He was able to get himself into the right positions but was too loose in possession. His end product was poor on all but one occasion where he slotted the ball across the face of goal.

The midfield

Michael Carrick - 6: The veteran midfielder was able to dictate the tempo of the game throughout, but this didn't always benefit his side, as United were too slow on the ball for periods of the game. He left too much room on the edge of the box for the Anderlecht equaliser, but his superb passing range allowed chances to be created for the Red Devils.

Paul Pogba - 8: The Frenchman was in control of the United attack. Whenever the Red Devils looked to break, the team looked to Pogba to play the killer ball. The pass he played through to Rashford, leading to the opening goal, was of the highest quality. Passes from deep to Ibrahimovic and Marouane Fellaini were perfectly placed, and he nearly scored an incredible bicycle kick from a rabona cross from Rashford.

The attack

Jesse Lingard - 6: Lingard picked up where he left off against Chelsea, persistently pressing the back four, and forcing a good save from 'keeper Ruben early on. But as the game progressed, Lingard's ability to produce in the final third declined, and it came as little surprise when he was substituted.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 7: The Armenian has enjoyed his time in this competition, adding another goal to his tally early on in the game. He was able to drive attacks forward when the team rarely didn't rely on Pogba to do so. He had a couple of other opportunities that Mkhitaryan was wasteful with.

Marcus Rashford - 7: The English starlet will gain all the plaudits for another important goal, but his performance could have been far better. Getting the assist for the first goal kick-started his night, ensuring he was able to get into all the right positions. Far too quick for his full-back, Rashford had the freedom of Old Trafford to create chances. However, he squandered so many goalscoring opportunities, rather similar to the team's season at home. The winning goal was taken with flair, after an exquisite turn allowed Rashford to slot home the winner.

Zlatan Ibrahimović - 5: The Swede struggled for service all night, but he did still manage to bring his team-mates into the game. When he eventually got his chances, Ibrahimovic was wasteful and should've put United well out of sight. The knee injury he suffered at full-time looked serious and could see the United talisman miss the rest of the season.

The substitutes

Daley Blind - 3: The Dutchman came on for Rojo after a period out of the team, and rustiness was plainly evident. His introduction destabilised the whole defence, as he was unable to stop the Anderlecht equaliser. The pace and power of the Belgian side's attack was far too much for the Dutchman.

Marouane Fellaini - 6: The Belgian filled the role he was asked to do. He was another physical presence in the midfield and when United went direct, he was able to create chances on the second ball. His clumsiness cost United an earlier winner as his header down was converted by Pogba, only to be ruled out as he had fouled the defender.

Anthony Martial - 7: Playing only the extra-time period, Martial's explosive speed and fresh legs were vital at a time where everyone else was faltering. His pace on the counter attack was a key weapon in the added time.