Arsenal 1-0 West Ham United: Welbeck winner decides tame last eight clash

The Gunners are into the League Cup last four as they chase what could be Arsene Wenger's last trophy at the club.

OliverEmmerson
Oliver Emmerson

Arsenal moved into the EFL Cup semi-final places after a 1-0 victory over West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium.

Danny Welbeck's 42nd minute winner was all that was needed to separate the two London rivals, Arsenal not exactly blowing down the West Ham door in order to pick up the win.

It didn't matter though as a much changed Hammers side failed to click, David Moyes' men coming off the back of some impressive results but unable to do more than sporadically trouble the Gunners.

Welbeck takes chance, Walcott doesn't

Theo Walcott was in the Arsenal side, some arguing that he was being placed in the metaphorical 'shop window' ahead of January.

Unfortunately for Walcott, he missed his biggest chance of the night, failing to open the scoring despite Sead Kolasinac's cross giving him a free header on goal, the former England international nodding wide. 

Arsenal would eventually force the opening though, Mathieu Debuchy's lofted header back across goal bundled down and prodded into the net by Welbeck, albeit in a scrappy fashion.

With West Ham struggling to provide much resistance and Arsenal content to hang onto their goal lead, the biggest event of the second-half was a major blow for the Gunners.

With Welbeck racing forward accompanied by men in support, one of those ahead of him pulled up, Olivier Giroud going down clutching his hamstring ahead of a busy period.

That was Arsene Wenger's only concern of the second 45 as Arsenal saw the game out to reach their seventh League Cup semi-final under Wenger's stewardship. Only Liverpool have reached more in that time, the side that Arsenal will play host to on Friday.

That'll be a big game in the battle for a top four spot, one that Giroud will surely miss as Wenger welcomes back his big guns.

West Ham return to the London Stadium on Saturday as they face Newcastle United.

