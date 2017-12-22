Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Ipswich Town preview: Wolves hoping to extend unbeaten run to nine games

Wolverhampton Wanderers will be hoping they can make it nine games undefeated as they host Ipswich Town in the first game of the busy festive period.

The hosts head into the game on the back of a 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough last Friday, the win coming courtesy of Rúben Neves' second goal of the season.

Ipswich also come into this weekend's game having picked up a win last time out. Goals from Callum Connolly and Joe Garner gave them a 2-0 victory over Reading at Portman Road.

Their seasons so far

Wolves have been suffering from a 'mini-blip' as of late, well, according to some that is. They have picked up seven points from their last three games and haven't conceded a goal in those games.

However, some of their performances have been below the very high standard they have set for themselves earlier on in the campaign. They look to be struggling for that creative spark, something which has resulted in them only scoring two goals in three games.

Despite this, Nuno Espírito Santo's side are still grinding out results and picking up points, which can only be a positive sign. If Wolves' 'blip' sees them win two out of three games and not concede a goal, then they look destined to be playing in the Premier League next season.

As for Ipswich, they started the Championship season in fine form, winning their first four games but since then they have been inconsistent.

Having picked up three wins from their last four games, they now sit just outside of the play-offs, two points and two places behind Sheffield United in sixth.

They have every chance of securing a play-off spot this season, which would be a fantastic achievement considering the funds they have at their disposal, compared to other clubs in the league.

Former Wolves boss Mick McCarthy should be commended for the job he is currently doing down at Portman Road.

Team news

The league leaders will welcome back Barry Douglas after he recovered from the injury that kept him out of last week's trip to Hillsborough. He will be looking to earn his place back ahead of the deputising Rúben Vinagre.

For the visitors, on loan Wolves defender Dominic Iorfa is ineligible to play against his parent club. Ipswich will also be without midfielders Emyr Huws, Luke Hyam, Andre Dozzell, Tom Adeyemi, Flynn Downes and Tristan Nydam who all miss out through injury. Cole Skuse remains doubtful.