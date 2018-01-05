Barkley, Jones and Walsh depart as Everton begin January transfer business

Ross Barkley, Gethin Jones and Liam Walsh have all departed Everton as the Blues begin their January transfer window business.

The Blues are looking to make a handful of signings, with a deal for Cenk Tosun yet to be confirmed, during this transfer window but will supplement any possible purchases during this transfer window with a number of outgoings.

Barkley, 24, has departed for Chelsea in deal believed to be worth £15 million including a number of future add-ons. During his Thursday morning press conference, Everton boss Sam Allardyce said the club were ‘resigned’ to the midfielder leaving during the January window.

The midfielder joins Antonio Conte’s side on a five-and-a-half-year deal after being expected to join Tottenham Hotspur.

Jones, 22, has left Goodison Park for League One side Fleetwood Town on a long-term contract. The 22-year-old, who can operate in midfield and as a right-sided full-back, spent time on loan with Barnsley last season - making 17 appearances for the Yorkshire based side.

Walsh, 20, leaves the club for Sky Bet Championship outfit Bristol City for an undisclosed fee.

The midfielder has previously spent time on loan at Yeovil Town, where he was impressive and was earmarked as a potential future star of the Everton first-team. He helped David Unsworth’s Under-23 side win the Premier League 2 title last term.

He joined Birmingham City on loan this season but returned to Everton after only making three appearances.

The 20-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half year contract with The Robins until the summer of 2020.

Other potential exits

A number of departures are expected from Goodison Park although Allardyce is unwilling to let players leave on loan.

Summer signings Davy Klaassen and Sandro Ramirez have been tipped as potential departures, but with loan moves being mooted - those deals may now be off the target.

Young Belgian forward David Henen, who joined the club in 2014, is set to be out of contract in the summer with a decision on whether or not to renew his contract with the club yet to be made.

Reports in Belgium suggest a decision on his future is expected sometime next week with a number of Belgian, French and English sides set to be pursuing his signature.