Arsene Wenger says new signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan will bring 'technical stability'

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes new signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan will bring “technical stability” and “experience“ to the current Gunners squad.

The Armenian, who joined the club on Monday from Manchester United in a swap deal for Alexis Sanchez, can play as either an attacking midfielder or as a winger and will certainly bolster Arsenal's attacking threat.

A creative force

When asked what he’ll add to the Gunners’ attack, Wenger said: “I would say quality of runs, quality of creativity, and he can be very penetrating with his passing and his runs.

“Also technical stability in our team and experience as well. He knows what it is to fight at the top level.”

Before his recent spell with Manchester United, Mkhitaryan starred as part of the Borussia Dortmund frontline between 2013 and 2016, lining up alongside Marco Reus, Shinji Kagawa and reported Arsenal target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Speaking about the 29-year-old’s confidence levels after a lack of game time under Jose Mourinho, the Arsenal boss said: “I don’t know that very well, I will know much more about that in the next two to three weeks.

“I have no doubt about his attitude, his commitment, his desire to do well. My challenge is to get him to express his talent completely, that we know is absolutely right because he has done extremely well, so he has a new challenge that we want to help him be successful in.”

No debut just yet

Unfortunately for Gunners fans, Mkhitaryan is ineligible for this week’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Chelsea, so his first opportunity in red and white could be next Tuesday’s Premier League fixture away to Swansea City.

When asked whether he will be brought straight into the starting eleven, Wenger replied: “That depends first of all on the team performances and on his own fitness and performances in trying as well.”