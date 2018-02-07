Cenk Tosun bagged for Everton | Photo: Yahoo Sports.

Everton FC

Everton submit updated Premier League squad list

Everton submit updated Premier League squad list

The Blues have updated their Premier League squad list to reflect the arrivals and departures following the January transfer window.

connor-bennett
Connor Bennett

Everton have updated their submitted Premier League squad following the close of the January transfer window.

The newest squad list, with a mix of experience and youth, will be tasked by manager Sam Allardyce to lead the club away the from the relegation zone before the end of the season.

In accordance with Premier League rules and regulations, a team can only name a 25-man squad which they must register with both the Premier League and the FA. 

The Blues have named 22 players in their squad and have completed home-grown player regulations by registering 12 players over the age of 23.

Players under the age of 23 do not have to be registered but can play at any point during the season. 12 of those players have been submitted in the squad list including Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Tom Davies and Mason Holgate.

January round-up

After submitting their initial squad at the end of the summer transfer window, the Blues had a handful of squad spots left but following an influx of arrivals and departures across January has opened up a number of spots.

That means that Luke Garbutt, who was not registered with the initial squad by Ronald Koeman at the close of the summer transfer window, has now been registered by Allardyce.

The Blues made three signings in January in the form of Cenk Tosun, Eliaquim Mangala and Theo Walcott and have updated their squad to reflect the additions.

Ross Barkley, Muhamed Besic, Kevin Mirallas, Aaron Lennon, Gethin Jones and Sandro Ramirez - who were all registered in the initial squad list - all departed the club in January and have, of course, been withdrawn from the updated squad list.

Sam Byrne, who was also registered in the initial squad, has been removed from the new list.

After breaking his leg against West Bromwich Albion, James McCarthy has also been removed from the new squad list.

Embed from Getty Images

New Squad list

Goalkeepers: Mateusz Hewelt, Joel Robles, Maarten Stekelenburg, Jordan Pickford.

Defenders: Leighton Baines, Seamus Coleman, Michael Collins, Ramiro Funes Mori, Morgan Feeney, Mason Holgate, Phil Jagielka, Michael Keane, Jonjoe Kenny, Eliaquim Mangala, Cuco Martina, Luke Garbutt, Ashley Williams.

Midfielders: Beni Baningime, Nathan Broadhead, Tom Davies, Alex Denny, Stephen Duke-McKenna, Anthony Gordon, Idrissa Gueye, Fraser Hornby, Davy Klaassen, Morgan Schneiderlin, Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Forwards: Yannick Bolasie, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Shayne Lavery, Oumar Niasse, Wayne Rooney, Cenk Tosun, Nikola Vlasic, Theo Walcott.

VAVEL Logo

Everton FC News

Arsenal vs Everton Preview: Blues facing tough task away to Emery's flying Gunners

11 days ago

Everton vs West Ham United Preview: Blues looking to return to form against struggling Hammers

18 days ago

Farhad Moshiri increases his stake in Everton

22 days ago

Everton vs Huddersfield Town Preview: Buoyant Blues host winless Terriers

a month ago

Everton handed Southampton Carabao Cup third round tie after seeing off Rotherham

a month ago

Everton vs Rotherham United Preview: Blues host Millers in Carabao Cup second-round

a month ago

Richarlison earns first Brazil call-up as Theo Walcott eyes England recall

a month ago

AFC Bournemouth 2-2 Everton: Ten-man Cherries battle back as ten-man Blues let a two-goal lead slip

a month ago

Everton exits continue as Mo Besic and Yannick Bolasie depart on loan

a month ago

AFC Bournemouth vs Everton Preview: Blues looking to finally win on the South Coast against confident Cherries

a month ago

Marco Silva says Everton's trip to face AFC Bournemouth will be a "tough game"

a month ago