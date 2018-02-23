Sheffield Wednesday vs Aston Villa Preview: Villans trying to keep pace in promotion race

Sheffield Wednesday host Aston Villa this weekend, with both teams needing points at both ends of the Championship league table.

Owls looking to stay out of the relegation fight

As of the late the form of Sheffield Wednesday has been very inconsistent to say the least in terms of who they have and haven't got results against. The Owls have picked up six points from their last five league games, but three of those matches were against fellow bottom half teams with their one win in this run coming against fourth placed Derby County.

Jos Luhukay's team are by no means in a precarious position in the league table, but an eight point gap between them in 16th place and the relegation zone is by no means a secure one with 39 points still to play for before the end of the season.

Villa trying to get back on track

Steve Bruce's Aston Villa side have been one of the form teams in the Championship since the turn of the year after a run of seven straight wins in the league put them right in the automatic promotion window. Unfortunatley for Villa they came up against the in form side of the league in Fulham last week who beat them 2-0.

The mark of good teams though is how they bounce back from defeats and Villa would have been disappointed to only draw against a game Preston North End side at Villa Park on Tuesday night. The Midlands club are still well positioned though at 3rd in the league table and just the four points off the second automatic promotion spot with 13 games still to play.

Team news

Wednesday will definitley be without defender Jordan Thorniley after he was knocked unconscious in their 2-1 defeat at Millwall in mid-week.

Jordan Rhodes and Tom Lees are available again after being absent due to injury and illness respectively.

Key Villa attackers Jack Grealish and Albert Adomah remain big doubts after missing the last two games with calf and hamstring problems respectively.

Robert Snodgrass was taken off at half-time in the draw with Preston, but he should make this game after taking ill was the reason he came off.

Stats

The last three meetings at Hillsborough have ended 1-0, with Villa winning two of these games.

After taking 11 points from their first six home games this season, Wednesday have taken just 10 points from their last 30 available at Hillsborough.

After 17 league wins this season, Villa have already won one more game than they did for the entire of last season in the Championship.