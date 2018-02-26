Kevin de Bruyne insists that Manchester City have huge potential following Carabao Cup conquest

Kevin De Bruyne has spoken fondly of the huge potential that Manchester City currently have in their ranks, after they picked up their first piece of silverware of the season with the 3-0 win over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final.

Really exciting to play here

Pep Guardiola's side headed to the national stadium as the clear favourites against The Gunners, and they made no errors on the day against a jaded Arsenal side.

Sergio Agüero opened the scoring after 16 minutes as he bumped off Shkodran Mustafi and chipped David Ospina, Vincent Kompany headed home a second just after the hour mark before David Silva rounded off the resounding victory with the third and final goal.

City certainly won't be looking to stop there in terms of trophies with a 13-point gap at the top of the Premier League table and seemingly certain passage into the Champions League quarter-final, and De Bruyne stated that potential in the City side is "huge".

“The way we play is probably one of the best in the world," De Bruyne told mancity.com following the victory. "And it’s really exciting to play here, so I’m very happy."

“I think the potential of this club is huge," the Belgian stated. "And with the squad that we already have we are doing an amazing job.”

“I think we have a good feeling already this season but it’s not finished yet,” the 26-year-old proclaimed. “We know what we’ve got to do in the league and we know what we’ve got to do in the Champions League."

“It’s nice to have this one in the bag," De Bruyne added. "And now we have to maintain the same focus.”

Always have to be ready

No man will be happier than the skipper Kompany, with the defender having once again been dogged by injuries with a calf injury keeping him out for the majority of the campaign.

Kompany's decade at the club looked all but over with the arrival of Aymeric Laporte in the January window, the Belgian showed expertise as he handled the pace of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with a man-of-the-match performance and he admitted that it was victories like Sunday's that makes all the work worthwhile.

"I've been in the game 15 years and you always have to be ready," the skipper said about his long-awaited return. "I've been training well and supporting the lads when I'm not playing and when I play I give it everything I have."

"If I look at my personal situation," the defender admitted. "Days like today make every minute's hard work worthwhile."

"Every chance you have you have to take," Kompany concluded. "And today I did it and the team did it so new are very happy."