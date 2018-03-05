Everton linked with summer move for Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger

As the business end of the Premier League season gets ever closer, it seems as if Everton and Sam Allardyce are destined to part ways.

The Blues boss, who has never been the most popular figure at Goodison Park, said before the weekend’s loss away at Burnley that he was 'surprised' by the speculation he would be departing this summer but that speculation only continues to grow by the days.

According to a report from the Daily Star, Everton are said to be lining up a sensational swoop for Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger if the 68-year-old Frenchman leaves the Emirates stadium this summer.

Whilst Wenger doesn’t fit the ‘younger, more dynamic’ manager criteria reportedly set by majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri as he is said to be ‘preparing for life post-Allardyce’, Moshiri’s Arsenal links makes the rumour seem almost plausible.

Wenger still has a further year to go on his contract with the Gunners but pressure continues to grow him from the fans following his side’s Sunday afternoon defeat away at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Following the defeat, the long-time Arsenal boss stated that he believes he is “the right man for the job,” despite the growing pressure from fans who want him to depart the Emirates in the coming weeks.

Wenger doesn’t top the shortlist

Despite the links, if Moshiri is going to move on from the man he hired at the start of December, it will likely be for one of his top targets - Paulo Fonseca or Marco Silva.

Fonseca, whose contract at Shakhtar Donetsk runs out this June, as is said to Moshiri’s ‘One A’ target whilst Silva - who Everton offered Watford over £20 million for - is said to ‘One B’ on the shortlist.

The former Watford and Hull City boss is said to be considering his offers before making a return to management whilst also waiting to see what vacancies appear in the Premier League this summer.

Fonseca will lead his Shakhtar side into their Champions League last 16 second-leg against Roma next week with a slender 2-1 lead.

His sides impressive performances in Europe may lead him to a number of suitors but his preference is said to be to manage in England next season.