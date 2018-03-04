Arsene Wenger: "I am the right man for the job"

Arsene Wenger has reassured that he is the right man to manage Arsenal despite another away defeat in the Premier League.

The Gunners were comfortably beaten 2-1 by Brighton & Hove Albion in a game that saw the hosts dominate most of the game.

When Arsenal went 2-0 down from a Glenn Murray strike, chants of “Arsene Wenger we want you to leave” we heard from the away stands as the travelling fans made their voices heard.

“Losing one brings a lot of negativity”

Speaking to the press after the game, Wenger said: “I can understand the frustration and what can I say? The League Cup situation is in the middle of the season and it brings a lot of negative waves. We have won four times in the last five cup finals, but losing one brings a lot of negativity.

“I believe I am the man to turn this around," the longtime Arsenal boss added.

"I have done this before, and this is the first time I have lost this many games on the trot. I believe in the quality of the manager in a crisis, and I believe I can do this.”

A day to forget for Arsenal

Arsenal have lost their last four away games, the first time this feat has happened in more than 60 years, and today’s defeat means that the Gunners have lost the most amount of games out of any Premier League side in 2018.

A top-four finish looks unlikely, and Wenger acknowledges that the best chance of Champions League football next season is through the Europa League. Arsenal face AC Milan on Thursday night in Italy, with Gennaro Gattuso’s side in flying form having gone unbeaten in their last 13 games in Serie A.

Wenger said: “We have to be realistic. We need two teams to collapse (in the Premier League) and to drop so many points, and at the moment that looks very unlikely from happening.

"Of course, Europa League becomes important.”