Jürgen Klopp refuses to dwell on success against Newcastle United as Liverpool turn focus to Champions League

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp spoke fondly of his team's performance that ensured they returned to second in the Premier League table with victory over the Magpies on Saturday.

A professional display saw Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane each score again to earn a crucial victory for Klopp and his side.

The Reds were patient yet purposeful at Anfield on Saturday and secured all three points at the expense of former Reds boss Rafael Benitez, whose Newcastle United side showed stubbornness to frustrate Klopp's men but could not resist the flair and fluidity of Liverpool's attack as defeat leaves them only two points from safety.

The victory was capped with another professional performance to follow the previous weekend’s thumping of West Ham United at Anfield ensuring a third successive league win.

"We have to go again"

But while satisfied with the means and the end result, the manager reiterated his refusal to dwell on past success considering his side face two crucial tests this week ahead of the Champions League second leg fixture against FC Porto and subsequent trip to bitter rivals Manchester United.

“It’s a good moment, we all know that,” he told Liverpoolfc.com.

“In 2018 we have had a few nice results, but nothing happened so far. We have to go again. We have to play against Porto at our best; they won all the league games since we played them, they are now five points in front.

“That’s a tough game again, after that United. It’s coming and coming and coming.

“We all know where we want to finish. This year, it’s not possible to become the champions so try to finish as high as possible, that’s what we try of course, and be in the Champions League again next year.

“That’s all very important. So it’s important the boys are in good shape. So far they are in good shape, but we still have a lot of work to do.”

Liverpool will be hoping to improve on their 5-0 trouncing of FC Porto three weeks ago and the Reds will be hoping not to be on the end of a record aggregate score overturn in the Champions League.