Burton Albion vs Brentford Preview: Bees look to bounce back after Leeds defeat against Brewers

Brentford will look to put more pressure on 9th place Preston North End when they travel to the Pirelli Stadium to face relegation-threatened Burton Albion.

Burton will hope to get a result to give them a boost for the run in as the battle to beat the drop is hotting up as only three points separate the Brewers from safety as things stand.

Burton need a galvanising result

The Brewers have a really tough run of fixtures coming up with the next five matches coming up against sides in the top eight, a good result against Brentford could give them a huge a boost in the weeks ahead.

After a demoralising defeat at home defeat to Millwall at the weekend, Burton will look to improve but it could be tricky against an in-form Brentford side who are trying to push for the playoff spots.

“We would rather have points on the board," first-team coach Andy Garner said in his pre-match press conference. "You are looking at Brentford, Bristol City, Sheffield United and Wolves. That does not make it any easier, any decent home form and we could be 10 points clear of safety. That is the frustrating thing.”

Brentford need to continue their good form

The Bees home game against Cardiff was cancelled this weekend so that means the team has had 10 days in between matches which could be both a good thing and a bad thing. It could be good as the team will be fresh and raring to go but it could also mean that they could be a little rusty as all they have done is train during the break.

Brentford come into this game on the back of a defeat against Leeds they are still 10th in the league four points off of Preston in 9th but Brentford do have a vital game in hand over North End.

This is only Brentford’s second trip to the Pirelli Stadium in their history and will be hoping for a repeat of last season’s 5-3 win over the Brewers which was only the third time the Bees have achieved the feat.

The stats do favour the away side, as Brewers boss Nigel Clough has only beaten Brentford once, which was nearly five years ago in a League Cup tie, during his time with Derby County.

Another stat in the West Londoners favour is the fact that Burton have never beaten them, drawing once and losing the other two fixtures between the two.

Team news

Tom Flanagan returns for the Brewers in defence after a month out injured. Luke Murphy also returns to the squad after returning from a gashed shin which was picked up against Aston Villa last month.

Forward Marvin Sordell is hoping to feature after shaking off of a sore toe and illness, Hope Akpan remains doubtful after twisting his ankle in training. John Brayford and Ben Turner are still sidelined.

Sergi Canos will be hoping to return to the Bees starting XI after coming on as a substitute in the defeat to Leeds. Nico Yennaris returns to the squad after missing the last three games for personal reasons.

Lewis Macleod and Josh McEachran are also available after returning to training this week. Rico Henry is still out.

Predicted Line-ups

Burton (4-1-4-1)

Bywater, Akins, Flanagan, McFadzen, Brayford, Davenport, Samuelson, Allen, Akpan, Dyer, Bent

Brentford (4-2-3-1)

Bentley, Dalsgaard, Egan, Bjelland, Barbet, Woods, Yennaris, Jozefzoon, Sawyers, Canos, Maupay