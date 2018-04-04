Pep Guardiola insists that City will 'attack' Liverpool in Champions League quarter-final

Pep Guardiola has insisted that his side Manchester City will be travelling to Merseyside on Wednesday night to "attack" Liverpool, stating that the Champions League quarter-final between the two Premier League sides will be a "good game".

The Citizens have been a glowing example of swashbuckling football throughout the season, with their 124 goals thus far bringing them glory in the League Cup and currently a victory away from their third Premier League title.

Focus remains on Europe's top prize however with the two legs arguably bringing together England's two most deadly attacking sides, with the two league clashes bringing entertainment to the masses with Liverpool coming out on top in January with a 4-3 win at Anfield.

Guardiola will be well aware of the threat that the trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mané will hold having scored an astounding 75 goals between them, but though there will be a focus on nullifying their threat Guardiola insisted that his side will "attack" Jürgen Klopp's men.

"Both teams try to play," Guardiola told his pre-match press conference. "We are the teams that scored the most goals in Premier League this season by far."

"I think (Liverpool manager) Jurgen Klopp's teams are honest teams," the Catalan stated. "That respect what football means."

"They try to attack and of course we are going to try to," the coach added. "I'm sure tomorrow is going to be a good game."

He has stayed in Manchester

Despite his promise to attack their Merseyside counterparts, Guardiola will face a selection headache up top with it being confirmed that top scorer Sergio Agüero had not travelled down the M62.

The 30-goal man has been missing since the defeat of Chelsea at the beginning of March with a knee injury, his injury offers a big opportunity to the young Gabriel Jesus who has just returned to injury himself and used heavily by Guardiola but he insisted that the now 21-year-old will suffer from fatigue.

"Sergio is in Manchester," he confirmed. "He did not come."

"He is much, much better," the coach stated. "But today the doctors, physios spoke with him and he said, 'I still have a little bit of a problem, I don't feel comfortable at all,' and he knows perfectly his body."

"He is 21 years old today," Guardiola concluded. "And, when you are 21 years old, you are not tired."