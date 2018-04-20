Gross delighted after scooping Seagull of the Season award

Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross is delighted with how his first season for The Seagulls and in the Premier League​ has gone.

Gross scooped Brighton's Player of the Season award on Thursday night and it's no wonder why when you look at how he has done since joining from FC Ingolstadt ​in the summer for a fee of three million pounds.

The German has got six goals and eight assists this season so far with still four games left. He has also managed to fool defenders with his own version of the Cruyff turn which has caught out many defenders and has helped him to score goals. He most recently scored the equaliser on Tuesday night in what could turn out to be a vital point at The Amex against Tottenham Hotspur.

This form has seen him become a favourite among fans and he scooped 36% of the vote to win the player of the season.

Gross spoke to the Brighton and Hove Independent about winning the award: "It means a lot, I'm very proud to come to the Premier League and a different country and get this award from the fans and the club.

"It shows me it was the right step and I'm very pleased to be here and appreciate it.

"The team have made it very easy for me to adapt and I couldn't have done that without them."

Good year

He also reflected on his first season in the top flight of English football: "It wouldn't have been easy to do better in my first year. But what I say all the time is if we stay up I'm happy but first we have to finish the job and then I'll be really, really happy with my first season."

The other major awards at Thursday's award ceremony saw centre half Lewis Dunk scoop player's player of the season and Jose Izquierdo took the goal of the season for his sublime curling effort in the 3-1 win at home to West Ham United.

