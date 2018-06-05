Manchester United complete move for Diogo Dalot

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Diogo Dalot from FC Porto as he becomes the second player to join José Mourinho's side after Fred joined the club from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Dalot completed his medical and agreed to personal terms with the club today and becomes only the fifth Portuguese player to play for the Red Devils, following in the footsteps of Nani and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Embed from Getty Images

Dalot to provide competition to Young and Valencia

For the past few seasons, Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young have been regular starters in fullback positions for United. Both players are not natural defenders and have converted themselves into those roles to become regulars in the starting XI under Mourinho.

Dalot's natural position is at right-back, however, he is equally comfortable on the left as well. The 19-year-old is a product of the excellent Porto academy and has played at all youth levels for Portugal.

With Matteo Darmian being linked with a move away from the club, a move for Dalot will certainly bring more energy to the United defence in wide areas.

Given that he has had little top-flight experience for Porto, it will be important for Mourinho to help him transition into life in the Premier League.

Dalot was a key member of Portugal's youth squads

Dalot's experience at various levels of Portuguese football is impressive. He was an important member of the squad that won the UEFA U17 Championship in 2016.

Since then, he has featured regularly for Porto's B team and made his breakthrough to the senior team in February, featuring in the 5-0 victory against Rio Ave.

Porto manager Sérgio Conceição has spoken in glowing terms about Dalot's performances for the B team and about his qualities as a player.

He said," Dalot has very good behaviour, but it's just a game. Success has nothing to do with one or another good performance, but rather give continuity and assert himself more at FC Porto. He has the quality to do so. He is a great player."

Embed from Getty Images

Dalot has already had some experience against English opposition as he featured against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League, however, couldn't prevent his side from being humbled by Jürgen Klopp's men.

The youngster's signing should be one step towards solving United's problem in fullback areas, it will be interesting to see how he settles into life at United.