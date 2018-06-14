Martin Skrtel linked with a move to Newcastle United

Fenerbahce centre-back Martin Skrtel could have a move to Tyneside on the cards, according to a report from ASpor in Turkey.

According to the report, Newcastle United officials are set to meet with their Turkish counter-parts in Istanbul to learn how they can broker a deal and seek and agreement over a possible move.

Skrtel joined the Turkish side back in 2016 after a nine-year spell at Liverpool, where he became a Premier League proven and ultimately reliable defender for the Reds.

According to a further report from the ChronicleLive, it is Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez’s personal wish for Skrtel to join the squad.

The pair have previously worked with each other when Skrtel was a player at Liverpool under Benitez's management between 2004 and 2010.

Skrtel's national side of Slovakia missed out on a place at the World Cup in Russia, meaning his attention and focus would be able to be focused on a move to United if a deal is brokered between the two clubs.

The signing would come as one of the first of the summer transfer window for the Toon Army, after a permanent contract was agreed for goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, who had been on loan with Newcastle after signing during the January transfer window.

It would also hold some reassurance for fans who are keen to see new signings bolster the clubs ranks after a rocky return to the top-flight saw the Magpies battle for relegation for a great part of the second half of the season.

Is Benitez going to get the money he wants?

Benitez has always made it clear that he is constantly wanting to make new signings and improve the prospects of the team by bringing in new signings when the chance is available to.

Whether Benitez is able to do this has been questioned due to the Magpies owner Mike Ashely often restricting the funds made available for Benitez during transfer windows.

This consequently has also lead to some questions regarding Benitez’s future as manager of the club.

Yet, Benitez's departure seems unlikely at this time with various rumours and signings in the pipeline.