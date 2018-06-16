Granit Xhaka signs new Arsenal deal

A number change, and now a new contract for Granit Xhaka at Arsenal.

The 25-year-old midfielder has inked a new long term deal at the Emirates Stadium, as he prepares for life under new boss Unai Emery.

The Gunners are in the midst of tying down their key personnel, after it was announced last week that Ainsley Maitland-Niles had signed a new contract whilst the likes of Aaron Ramsey are rumoured to have been offered fresh terms.

Former PSG boss Emery is preparing for his first season in charge of Arsenal and he's described Xhaka as an "important player", possibly indicating that Xhaka will feature heavily in his plans . Xhaka himself is delighted with the deal, when asked about extending his stay at the club he said "I am happy and proud to sign a new contract for Arsenal and I hope for good results in the future."

Divided opinions

Xhaka, previously of Borussia Mönchengladbach, is a player who divides opinion amongst Arsenal supporters. Some point to his lack of defensive nous and relatively poor disciplinary record, whereas others enjoy what he offers when in possession.

Whether for or against Xhaka, the Swiss international has clearly done enough in an Arsenal shirt to persuade Emery to keep him in north London. The news of this contract extension comes during intense speculation that Arsenal are set to sign another central midfielder in the shape of Lucas Torreira. With the future of Jack WIlshere far from certain, being offered a new contract can only be interpreted as a vote of confidence for Xhaka.

He can now focus on his upcoming World Cup campaign with Switzerland, safe in the knowledge that his future lies at Arsenal. It's fair to say his form over the past two years has been relatively hit and miss, perhaps working under a new coach could see him achieve new heights.