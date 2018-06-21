Huddersfield Town competing with Newcastle and Southampton for Anthony Limbombe

Huddersfield Town have made a bid for Club Brugge winger Anthony Limbombe, according to the Sun.

The 23-year-old was part of the squad that won the Belgian League in May. Having scored six goals and assisted with six goals, Limbombe could become the Terriers fifth signing of the summer.

The versatile player who can play as a striker or a winger has caught the eye of rivals too.

The Belgian is set to sign for the Terriers for a fee of £11 million. Competition for the winger though is thought to be fierce with Newcastle and Southampton in the Premier League also interested. Limbombe is hot property as there is also interest from Bundesliga clubs RB Leipzig & FC Schalke 04.

Fifth signing of the summer

With the winger set to leave Club Brugge in this summer window, the Terriers have already placed a bid. Limbombe is thought to be close to signing and has reportedly already been looking at properties in the Leeds area with a view to making the move over to the Premier League. The 23-year-old has the work ethic to fit in with the team that David Wagner has built and is continuing to build.

Huddersfield Town are strenghtening in all the right areas, and adding in Limbombe would increase the pace and crossing abilities within the team, and would provide alternatives to Aaron Mooy and Tom Ince. with the rotation policy of David Wagner, the Belgian would provide more alternatives for the German head coach. Bringing in more pace towards goal Limbombe can also play the striker role, so goal scoring is another area that will help the Terriers in their second season in the Top Flight.

The Terriers are having another busy summer window, having already signed Ben Hamer, Terence Kongolo, Ramadan Sobhi, Juninho Bacuna. They have also made last season's loan deals for Jonas Lössl and Florent Hadergjonaj permanent.