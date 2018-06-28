Wayne Rooney leaves Everton for DC United

Wayne Rooney has left Everton less than 12 months after he returned to his boyhood club from Manchester United.

Rooney, 32, joins DC United on a three and a half-year deal after a long, drawn-out process that saw him initially come into contact with the MLS side back in March.

Talks ramped up at the beginning of May, with Rooney taking time away from his post-season holiday to go and meet DC United officials and take a tour of the club’s facilities.

The forward will officially join up with his new side as a Designated Player in the United States capital on July 10th when the MLS transfer window opens.

Towards the end of last season, there had been suggestions that Rooney had asked to leave the club, but the forward did not seek a transfer away from Everton despite seeing his role marginalised by former boss Sam Allardyce to end the Premier League season.

Rooney clashed with the former Blues boss after being substituted in the 0-0 Merseyside Derby draw with Liverpool in April, with the 32-year-old visibly upset at the change.

At that point, his performances had slipped considerably and had been overrun in midfield the week previous against Manchester City. He’d also failed to score since the middle of December.

Despite not scoring in the new year, Rooney was Everton’s top scorer – finding the net 11 times in all competitions, with 10 of those coming in the league.

Departure expected

Since April, it had been the belief of those at the club that Rooney would depart and that belief was only added to when the club employed Marcel Brands from PSV and the Dutchman began talking about a squad overhaul that would be underpinned by young players.

The clubs new Director of Football Brands admitted, in his first press conference, that there was a “possibility” Rooney would depart and that it was “not a secret” that the 32-year-old was holding talks with the MLS side.

In the same press conference, new boss Marco Silva added that the move would only happen if it was Rooney’s decision but that both he and Brands would be open to discussing the situation with the 32-year-old.