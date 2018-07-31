Player Ratings From Tottenham's Penalty Shootout Loss to Barcelona

Tottenham Hotspur lost their second match at the International Champions Cup to Barcelona 5-3 on penalties after drawing 2-2 within 90 minutes. The first half looked more terrible than the white shorts with the new home kit, but Spurs managed to turn it around and pushed the game to penalties. Here are the ratings for all Tottenham players that appeared.

Goalkeepers

Paulo Gazzaniga: 5/10

Gazzaniga was great in the opening match, but let in two goals in the first half of this one. Neither were really his fault, but he could have perhaps been more active on the first goal, but there was nothing to be done on the second. Gazzaniga also came up with a great save at full stretch and came off in the 61st minute.

Michel Vorm: 7/10

Vorm replaced Gazzaniga for the final half hour and provided Spurs with a safe pair of hands. The Dutch keeper made two saves, but didn't manage to save any of the penalties. There could be a real battle for the No. 2 spot this season judging from his performance.

Defenders

Ben Davies: 4/10

Davies started the game at centre-half and struggled. He definitely seemed second-best to Carter-Vickers and made a terrible mistake that would have led to a goal if Carter-Vickers didn't recognize it sooner than the Barcelona forwards. After Walker-Peters was substituted for Davinson Sanchez, Davies moved to left-back where he was better but didn't leave a lasting impression.

Cameron Carter-Vickers: 9/10

A potential Man of the Match. The young American could be stealing some starts this season with more matches like this. He showcased his strength, pace, and awareness in the match, shutting down attacks, cleaning up his teammates' mistakes.

Kyle Walker-Peters: 4/10

It was a really poor game for Walker-Peters. He let his man get away on three different occasions within the first half. Rafinha had a field day against him down the right, all of this culminating in him getting subbed off after the first half. The young full-back will be looking to prove himself on loan.

Serge Aurier: 5/10

Not a great performance from Aurier. He wasn't great defensively and missed a huge chance in the second half when he literally stepped on the ball on a rebound from Eriksen's free-kick that hit the post.

Davinson Sanchez: 6/10

Sanchez came on at half-time and had a solid performance. There was nothing particularly outstanding from him, other than a missed header from a corner and a solid scored penalty. He had some lapses in concentration last season, so a solid match like this can only be good.

Midfielders

Christian Eriksen: 7/10

Eriksen stepped up as the Spurs captain last night, driving the attacks at every opportunity. The Danish maestro also had two very good free kicks, forcing a full-stretch save with the first and hit the post with the second one.

Luke Amos: 5/10

Amos didn't have a great match again. He was much better coming forward, but could shoulder some of the blame for the first goal ball under pressure that led to a throw-in that the Spaniards then consequently scored from.

Moussa Sissoko: 6/10

Sissoko got unfortunately injured after 35 minutes but he was quite solid up to that point. Though he isn't one of the main players, Pochettino does like to have him as an option, so could be useful if fit.

Anthony Georgiou: 7/10

Though Georgiou missed his penalty, which cost Tottenham the match, he was quite impressive once he came on. Georgiou usually plays on the left, but did very well on the right, cutting inside and giving the Barcelona defence some trouble.

Oliver Skipp: 6/10

Skipp came on for Llorente in the 46th minute, and was mostly solid. He still doesn't have the power to compete physically with senior players, but had a very nice run where he found space between defenders and was unlucky not to score.

Forwards

Heung-Min Son: 9/10

Son was absolutely incredible. He scored one and strongly contributed to the second, scoring his penalty as well. It's all even more impressive as he seemed to twist an ankle in the process. The South Korean showed a lot of heart and will definitely be missed while he's away at the Asian Games.

Fernando Llorente: 5/10

Llorente was almost invisible for the 45 minutes he was on the pitch. He barely had any touches with the ball and couldn't get himself involved.

Lucas Moura: 6/10

Lucas had some nice moves and runs in the 60 minutes he played, but didn't really impress. He is still on a goal-per-game ratio in the International Champions Cup, so complaining about his form today after his two-goal hit against Roma would be ungrateful.

Georges-Kevin N'Koudou: 8/10

N'Koudou played as a striker alongside Son, not his natural position, but it allowed him to be in a position to get a goal, which earns him an eight today. His press was also quite solid for a player that's more used to playing on the wing.