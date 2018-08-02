Reading v Derby Preview: All eyes on Lampard as Reading aim to cause upset

Reading take on Derby in the first game of the new Championship season on Friday evening.

All eyes will be on Frank Lampard.The former England international, who was capped 106 times for his country and scored 147 goals in 429 appearances for Chelsea, takes charge of his first competitive game as Derby manager, since his appointment in the summer.

The Rams will be looking to build on from last season where they finished in sixth place, losing out to eventual play-off winners Fulham.

Both sides have met 44 times with the last league meeting ending in a thrilling 3-3 draw with goals from Liam Kelly, Modou Barrow and Jon Dadi Bodvarrson for Reading, while Kasey Palmer, Richard Keogh and Tom Lawrence scored for the away side.

Derby Team News

Striker Matej Vydra is set to miss out, following confirmaton from Lampard that the 26-year-old has not returned to first-team training.

Midfielders Tom Huddlestone and Luke Thomas also miss out due to knocks picked up in pre-season.

New signings; Mason Mount, Harry Wilson, Florian Jozefzoon and Jack Marriott could all make their competitive debuts for Derby, while George Evans could also make his debut having completed his transfer ironically from Reading earlier this week.

Reading Team News

The Royals on the other hand will be looking to bounce back from what was a disappointing 2017/18 season.

Reading survived by the skin of their teeth having avoided relegation on the final day of last season, finishing in 20th place in the Championship.

Manager, Paul Clement has a few injury concerns ahead of the match. Welsh international Chris Gunter is out with a thigh injury, while fellow Welshman Dave Edwards is also out with a hamstring injury.

Defender Tyler Blackett is suspended as he serves the final game of his three match ban, following his red card against Sheffield Wednesday at the back end of last season.

New signing, Sam Baldock will likely start on the bench, as the striker builds up his fitness.

Andy Yiadom, John O’Shea, David Meyler and Marc McNulty could all make their competitive debuts for the Royals.

However, Liam Moore will not be considered for selection following his decision to hand in a transfer request following interest from Brighton.

Speaking to the Reading Chronicle Clement, said: “He’s (Moore) here and he’s training.

“We know there is going to be a quick solution to this because the permanent window shuts next week.

“He’ll either be here or we won’t be. I’m hoping he will be here because I like him and he’s a really good player. There certainly won’t be any complaints from me if that window shuts and he’s still here.

Reading travel to Nottingham Forest in their next fixture, whilst Derby face Leeds at Pride Park.

Likely line-ups:

Reading: Vito Mannone, Andy Yiadom, Paul McShane, Tiago Ilori, Omar Richards, David Meyler, John Swift, Liam Kelly, Modou Barrow, Yakou Meite, Sone Aluko

Derby: Scott Carson, Andre Wisdom, Richard Keogh, Curtis Davies, Max Lowe, Joe Ledly, Harry Wilson, Bradley Johnson, Mason Mount, David Nugent, Tom Lawerence