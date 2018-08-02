West Ham sign Xande Silva

Xande Silva has signed a three-year contract with West Ham for an undisclosed fee from Vitoria de Guimaraes.

The 21-year-old Portuguese attacker who can play as a centre-forward as well as on right has already made 26 appearances in the Primeira Liga for his former club Vitoria S.C scoring one goal.

When describing himself Silva said: “I am a technical player and I am very fast. I will give West Ham 100% on the pitch every time I play.”

West Ham will be hoping that Silva can be a player for the future with Academy Director Terry Westley saying: “He has shown good promise in his early career with Vitoria de Guimaraes and through the youth levels with Portugal.”

Silva’s dad, Quinzinho, was also a professional footballer who played for several teams across Europe, Asia, and Africa including Porto, Rayo Vallecano, as well as Rio Ave before retiring while playing in his native Angola.

The attacker who made his debut in the Primeira Liga aged 18 will join West Ham’s youth team with the club’s official website stating that Silva “will immediately link up with the Hammers’ U23 squad and is set to debut in Friday’s training ground friendly against Watford.”

West Ham, who recently sold Cheikhou Kouyaté to Premier League rivals Crystal Palace could still be active in this transfer window with Pedro Obiang being linked with a move away from the London Stadium and André Gomes is rumoured to have caught Manuel Pellegrini’s eye.

Silva's International Career:

The Coimbra-born attacker has played 65 times for his country from U15 to U20 levels, scoring 19 goals.

Silva has already represented his country at every age level from U15 through to U20 and reached the quarter-finals of the 2017 FIFA U20 World Cup with his nation and also helped Portugal reach the semi-finals of the UEFA U17 Euro in 2014 as well as the semi-final of the UEFA U19 Euro two years later.