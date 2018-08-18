Leicester City 2-0 Wolves: Leicester take advantage of Wolves mistakes for first win

Wolves suffered their first defeat of the new season, as Leicester capitalised on mistakes to put up their first points of the new season with a 2-0 win.

An own goal from Matt Doherty and a maiden goal for James Maddison on his first competitive home appearance gave the Foxes the win despite Jamie Vardy’s second-half red card.

Wolves left to rue chances

Wolves could have led inside the first five minutes with summer signing Joao Moutinho striking the bar and Ben Chilwell denying Doherty from close range.

The visitors continued to press and, on many occasions, gave former West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans problems with both Diogo Jota and Helder Costa stretching the Leicester back line.

Raul Jiminez almost doubled his tally for the season with another effort that his the woodwork in the first 21 minutes.

However, despite Wolves’ dominance, it was the hosts which took the lead with an own goal from Doherty.

A whipped cross from Marc Albrighton was deflected by Ryan Bennett who was stretching for a defensive header and it landed square on Doherty’s forehead.

There was nothing the Irish wingback or goalkeeper Rui Patricio could do to prevent it and it seemed to kill Wolves’ momentum with the Foxes growing into the game and starting to press Wolves higher up the pitch – especially after a break in play due to an unintentional elbow to the eye from Maddison on Ruben Neves.

It paid dividends, Maddison drove forward just before half time and his low effort was deflected off Connor Coady and passed Patricio.

Changes did not prove enough

Wanderers head coach Nuno Espirito Santo wasted no time in trying to recover the game, a double switch at half time saw a Wolves debut for club record signing, winger Adama Traore and a second appearance for Leo Bonatini – each replacing Jota and Costa.

The switch gave the visitors some hope, Traore looked lively running at pace at the Foxes’ back line and delivered a few decent crosses that couldn’t be turned in by Bonatini.

Leicester rarely threatened in the second half, with most of their work coming in their own defensive half, a job made exponentially harder when striker Vardy was shown a straight red 25 minutes from the end.

Having lost the ball, Vardy went straight through Doherty in the Wolves half with a high and unnecessary challenge and despite the protests of the home support was a more than justified dismissal with Doherty rather lucky not to be further injured, although he was replaced by Morgan Gibbs-White straight afterwards.

Despite being up against 10 men for the second week running, Wolves struggled to make their advantage count due to some good, deep defending from Leicester with efforts from Jonny and Neves the closest they came.

A frustrating afternoon for Wolves

It was a frustrating afternoon for Wolves who will come away from the King Power Stadium believing they were much the better side and more than worth a point, but many inside the club will hope the defeat will serve as a worthwhile lesson as they become accustomed to the Premier League.

The certainly would have wanted to put more points on the board, ahead of their next game, a visit from reigning Champions Manchester City at Molineux, whereas the win eases the pressure on Leicester boss Claude Puel, whose side travel to Southampton next weekend.