Manuel Pellegrini looking for strong team performance against Arsenal

Manuel Pellegrini has called for his side to keep their focus and defend for the full 90 minutes ahead of their upcoming clash with Arsenal.

The Hammers looked promising during the first period against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday, but struggled during the second-half, with their defensive lapses costing them the three points on the day.

Pellegrini spoke on his frustrations as his West Ham United squad have now conceded six goals in only two games, as the Chilean looks to stem the flow of goals before they face the Gunners on August 25th.

“I am disappointed because we conceded four goals in the first game and two goals in the second game, so we need to defend better as a team,” Pellegrini told the clubs website.

“I am happy because we improved a lot from the first game. It’s not the same rival and not the same stadium, but we improved in trusting what we are trying to do in the first 45 minutes and if we continue to do so, we will be a very good team.

The former Manchester City boss added: “Their first goal, they took advantage of our bad defending. It was one striker against four defenders and he arrived near to Fabianski to shoot and to score.

“The second one was a set piece and we lost our marking and they scored their second goal.

"We need to continue working"

The Hammers boss has called for optimism, however, stating that the way his side played in the first 45 minutes has shown him that they can bounce back from their second defeat this season.

“Seeing both teams, when they were losing they continued to play in exactly the same way because it is a team that is working for three or four years with the same players and the same manager and that’s what we need to do,” he continued.

“We knew before the start of the season that we would have a difficult start, because we have bought nine new players and because we have to play against the four big teams in the first seven rounds, but we need to continue working and continue trusting in what we do."

Pellegrini added: “I am sure that, if we can play 90 minutes as we played in the first 45, this team will be a very good team."

Despite the defeat, there are positives to take from Saturday's game for the new Hammers boss, especially from the first period.

“In football, you never know how long it will take, but I know it takes time when you bring so many players to get to know each other," he said.

"Probably the most important thing is that they recover the trust in what they are doing and play like we did in the first 45 minutes.”

It will not be an easy task against Unai Emery's new-look Arsenal side, nevertheless, the Irons will be looking for a first victory to kick-start their season this weekend.