Brentford 1-0 Cheltenham Town: Bees ease past Robins

Brentford booked themselves a place in the next round of the Carabao Cup with a comfortable 1-0 win over Cheltenham Town at Griffin Park.

Right from the start, Brentford were able to deploy their excellent quick passing style to great effect.

The visitors struggled to get on the ball at all in the early minutes as the Robins just dictated possession.

Brentford dominance

Brentford had a couple of early chances, the first came from an excellent exchange between Alan Judge and Lewis McLeod, the former then cutting it back to Nico Yennaris who forces a good save from Scott Flinders.

Judge was again at the centre of things, as the next chance came when he found himself 25 yards from goal but his curling effort was easily saved by Flinders.

The home side continued to dominate and they came close to opening the scoring yet again when Said Benrahama was able to create space down the wing but his effort was well saved by Flinders.

Cheltenham were able to get forward for brief moments of the period but couldn't really create anything of note.

Brentford did create another chance again thanks to a Lewis Macleod link up and this time it was Josh Clarke who was the beneficiary as he was able to find a path down the right-hand side but again, Flinders was able to save.

Brentford finally made their pressure pay off five minutes before the break, when a corner came in from the right, which led to a real goalmouth scramble, with Marcus Forrs trying everything to get it over the line.

The ball then came out to Julian Jeanvier, who smashed it into the net, to add to his goal in the previous round against Southend United.

More of the same

Brentford started the second half the same way they did the first. Benrahma again caused problems and was able to play and excellent one-two but his shot when high and wide.

Macleod this time had a chance at the top of the box but his shot was a little too down his throat, to cause Flinders any issues.

Cheltenham did respond well to the goal, as they created a bit more going forward but their best chance was from Sam Jones whose shot deflected just wide of Luke Daniels' left-hand post.

Brentford though continued to put pressure on the Robins backline but were struggling to make it count in the final third.

Benrahma had the best of the Bees' chances in the second half. Firstly he jinked his way past Josh Debayo and his semi-cross, semi-shot was turned away by Flinders then audaciously trying to chip Flinders to no avail.

Cheltenham did have a golden chance to equalise when Aden Baldwin found himself in space but his shot was heroically headed over his own crossbar by goalscorer Jeanvier.

Yet again Flinders saved the day when Chiedozie Ogbene danced his way through the Robins defence and played in Judge for what seemed a certain second but Flinders was equal to it.

Brentford easily saw out the final few minutes of the game by doing what they do best and maintaining possession superbly.