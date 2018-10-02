Tottenham Hotspur vs FC Barcelona Preview: A depleted Spurs side welcome European royalty to Wembley

Tottenham face a visit from Barcelona on Wednesday night as Wembley welcomes one of Europe's powerhouses.

Spurs did not get off to the start they would have hoped for in the Champions League after allowing a one goal lead slip at the San Siro.

The two sides met just a matter of months ago in a pre-season friendly which saw a four-goal thriller take place in the United States.

Spurs regaining control

Since the 2-1 defeat to Inter Milan last month, Spurs have tasted victory in their three games on home soil.

An impressive 2-0 victory away to Huddersfield Town on Saturday saw Harry Kane return to his best as he bagged a brace.

However, the same cannot be said for Barça.

Since their 4-0 victory over PSV, the Spanish side have drawn two games and lost the other again Leganes.

Therefore, manager Ernesto Valverde will be looking for a solid bounce back from a poor set of results.

Rose eyeing victory

Spurs left-back Danny Rose has insisted this is a must-win game for his side.

"We're all bitterly disappointed from how the Milan game finished," said Rose," he told the media.

"We have to win. We're fully aware of that. We've proved that we can do it. At the minute we're winning ugly."

Rose does believe Spurs have the ability to pull off a shock victory.

"We went to the Bernabeu and were unlucky not to win that game and then when we played them at Wembley we outplayed them, and not just them, Dortmund as well.”

Team news

Mauricio Pochettino has been left with an injury headache following a turbulent couple of weeks.

Dele Alli and Jan Vertonghen will both miss the game on Wednesday night through injury.

Christian Eriksen will also be sidelined due to an injury.

However, Hugo Lloris is set to return following his spell out due to a thigh injury.