West Ham United 0-4 Manchester City: Hammers left behind as Citizens remain top

West Ham were kept very quiet by the reigning champions Manchester City at the London Stadium.



Three quick first half goals by David Silva and Raheem Sterling set the tone of the game, before Leroy Sane scored the third 12 minutes before the break adding one more just before the final whistle,

Absolute domination by the visitors

Despite the Hammers looking like the more threatening side throughout the first 10 minutes, the game was always to be controlled by Man City.



In the 11th minute, Sterling's poor cross deflected off of Arthur Masuaku straight into the path of Silva, who tapped the ball home beyond Łukasz Fabiański.



Eight minutes later Sane skipped past ex-City servant Pablo Zabaleta and put in a low cross which caught Masuaku sleeping and allowed Sterling to tap the ball into an open net.



12 minutes before the half-time whistle Sterling repaid the kindness of Sane and put him 1v1 with an open net with a cross, which the German winger easily converted in. Sane was then to score again in injury time as City completed a rout.



West Ham had their chances with Marko Arnautovic striking Kyle Walker and Ederson with two low shots in a matter of two minutes, and Michail Antonio hitting the post on a breakaway in the second half and Fabian Balbuena's header going inches wide.

All out attack

In the pre-match press conference, Manuel Pellegrini announced that he won't be scared of Pep Guardiola's men and put out a very attacking 4-4-2 lineup.



Although it didn't pay off for the Chilean at the end with the score being heavily in a favour of the Citizens, it doesn't tell the full story.



West Ham could have and probably should have had at least two goals, but unfortunately the luck just wasn't on their side.



You could see that Pellegrini really tried to get something out of the game from both the team's style of play and the subs he's decided to make.



Both Lucas and Chicharito were subbed on in the chase for a goal, but none of them really had the chance to show themselves in front of the goal.



The standout players were Sane with two goals and one assist and Sterling who got one goal and two clutch assists.