Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Spurs look to end seven-year winless run on enemy soil in Emery's north London derby debut

On Sunday, Tottenham Hotspur seven-year the short distance to their local rivals Arsenal as the Gunners look to draw level on points with Spurs.

However, the Lilywhites have only won once at the Emirates Stadium which came eight years back under manager Harry Redknapp.

Both sides enter the clash in superb form and will relish the opportunity to win the bragging rights of north London.

Last season's clashes

It was Arsenal who took maximum points in last season's fixture as they cruised to a 2-0 victory.

Goals from Shkodran Mustafi and Alexis Sanchez saw off a well below-par Spurs side on what proved a miserable afternoon for the visitors.

However, Spurs sought their revenge at Wembley as Harry Kane's header proved the difference as Spurs ran the Gunners ragged.

However, a wasteful Spurs side were almost made to pay for their lack of potency in front of goal in the last few minutes when Alexander Lacazette missed a golden opportunity.

With one win each, it was the league standings which separated the two sides at the end of the season with Spurs finishing in third whilst Arsenal trailed in sixth place.

Team news

Arsenal may be without striker Alexander Lacazette who sustained a groin injury a couple of weeks ago - he will be monitored ahead of the game.

Despite fielding a young squad in their Europa League victory over Vorskla Poltava it is unknown whether Mesut Özil will return to the side.

As for the visitors, Jan Vertonghen is expected to make his first start in the Premier League since September.

Youngster, Juan Foyth is also expected to return to the side after missing the victory over Inter on Wednesday through ineligibility.

However, Erik Lamela suffered a slight knock in the midweek clash with Inter and may be sidelined as a result.

Pochettino full of praise for Emery

Despite managing arch-rivals, Mauricio Pochettino and Unai Emery seem to have a lot in common:

"Of course, he is for me an unbelievable manager, he showed at different clubs in Europe It will be tough to play against him, against teams managed by him and Arsenal have very good players and of course it is a derby, an exciting game which means a lot for the fans," Pochettino said.

The two men both managed in La Liga at the same time as Pochettino led Espanyol whilst Emery managed Valencia.

"It's an emotional component, which makes it more difficult to play these type of games."

"Of course we face each other in Spain, when we were there, we built a very good personal relationship," the 46-year-old added.