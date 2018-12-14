Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Bournemouth Preview: Hosts looking to maintain winning run

After going seven games without a win, Wolves head into Saturday's game on the back of two wins from two and will be looking to make it three from three this weekend for the first time in the league this season.

Bournemouth will also be wanting to take all three points this weekend and bounce back from last week's 4-0 home defeat to league leaders, Liverpool.

With both teams separated by just a point in the table it's set to be a close one, with the hosts in 10th on 22 points and the visitors just two places above in 8th on 23. A win for Wolves would take them just a point behind sixth place, Manchester United, whilst a win for Bournemouth would mean they'd leapfrog the Manchester club into the Europa League places.

Recent meetings

It's the away side who hold the bragging rights in the recent head to head meetings between the two sides as Eddie Howe's side have won the last three clashes 2-1.

Furthermore, goals are expected at both ends as both sides have scored in the last five meetings between the two teams.

Solid at the back

A lot of the hosts' success this season has been down to their sturdy defence as Nuno's side have conceded the least amount of goals outside the league's top four. However, they have started to come unstuck in recent weeks after being without a clean sheet in their last eight outings.

Cherries need a lift

Despite sitting pretty in eighth a win for Bournemouth on Saturday would be a much-needed one as Howe and his side have recorded one win in their previous six, as well as picking up five defeats in that time.

The Cherries will have to replicate their early season form which saw them lose just two of their first ten games if they are to stick around in the top half for much longer.

Team news

For Nuno selection is an open one, with no notable injury concerns in his squad. The only recent absentee, Jonny Castro is set to be fit for the game after training this week despite a recent knee injury.

18-year-old academy graduate, Morgan Gibbs-White could also feature in the starting eleven for only the second time in his Premier League career after recently impressing in midfield, especially in the last two victories over Chelsea and Newcastle.

Howe is set to be given a massive boost for this Saturday's clash with top goalscorer and England international, Callum Wilson set to return to the side after recently picking up a hamstring problem.

However, midfielder, Dan Gosling will miss the clash following knee operation this week and long-term absentees, Lewis Cook and Adam Smith are still ruled out of action