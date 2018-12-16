Mauricio Pochettino hails late win and Oliver Skipp on his Premier League debut

Tottenham Hotspur ground out a tough 1-0 victory against Burnley at Wembley stadium on Saturday.

Spurs have their 'midfield dynamite' Christian Eriksen to thank for their late winning goal after the 26-year-old came off the bench to score.

After a challenging few days, it was evident the Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino was thrilled to cap off the week with a win.

Skipp makes his debut

Oliver Skipp became one of Tottenham's youngest players to start a Premier League game at just 18-years-old.

Pochettino was delighted with the performance from the youngster:

"Fantastic, fantastic, I think he played like a 30-year-old man. So relaxed, trying to play forward and trying to give the team what the team needs, plenty of energy, full energy, I am so proud of him," said Pochettino.

The youngster became the 13th academy graduate of Pochettino's reign of the Club.

"I think everyone is proud of him. He is only 18-years-old and I think it was fantastic. Now I think it is going to be easy for him because always the debut you are nervous.

"I remember when it was my first game and I said to him 'you look so relaxed. When I was 17, going to play I was so nervous'."

Last gasp goal yet again

Spurs are beginning to make a habit of scoring late goals after Eriksen's late winner on Saturday and Lucas Moura's equaliser on Tuesday.

However, Pochettino is not concerned and was happy with his side's performance:

"Before to play with all the conditions we expected a very difficult game and we were thinking that it was going to be tough and it was tough," the 46-year-old said.

"For us, it was about having patience.

"Burnley are a very physical team, they play so deep, using the transitions and the counter-attack, and they are so tough to break down," he added.

Title race still on?

After Manchester City's 3-1 win earlier in the day, victory over Burnley reduced the points gap back down to just five.

However, Pochettino was not willing to link his side with the title race:

"I don't want to say that because afterwards, people will twist my words and yes I can tell you that all is possible in football and all can happen."

Spurs have not finished lower than third in the previous three seasons but have failed to lift any silverware.

"We are going to try, like previous seasons we try always to win. Maybe this season it can happen but the most important thing is to try and give your best," Poch added.