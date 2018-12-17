Tottenham Hotspur draw Borrusia Dortmund in last 16 of the Champions League

Tottenham Hotspur were drawn against Borrusia Dortmund in the last 16 of the Champions League.

The two sides met in last year's competition in the group stages and Spurs tasted victory on both occasions.

Spurs will host the first leg which will take place on either February 13.

Dortmund will host the return fixture which will be either March 5.

Previous meetings

These two sides have a rich history of recent meetings throughout the European competitions.

However, in last year's Champions League the two sides met in Group H.

Spurs hosted BVB on the opening game of the group stages and enjoyed a 3-1 hammering over the Germans with Heung-min Son and Harry Kane getting on the scoresheet.

Spurs visited Dortmund in November 2017 but did not get off to the same lightning start after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put the hosts ahead in the first half.

But it was the Son and Kane again who clawed back points for Spurs in the second half to see them top the group.

Current form

Spurs are enjoying a similar run of form as they did last year, sitting behind the runaway leaders.

However, in the Champions League this season the Lilywhites scraped through, unlike the previous campaign which saw them easily top the group.

However, it is a stark contrast as far as Dortmund are concerned.

BVB topped their group which consisted of Atletico Madrid, Club Brugge and AS Monaco.

In the Bundesliga, they are currently the runaway leaders with Borrusia Monchengladbach and Bayern Munich sitting nine points behind them.