Arsenal v Chelsea Preview: Gunners look to get back to winning ways in the London Derby

After a dramatic week at Arsenal, the Gunners will be looking to right their wrongs as Chelsea pay a visit to the Emirates Stadium.

Unai Emery’s side won't just be looking to get the fans back on side after their disappointing loss to West Ham, but to also get revenge on the blues who defeated them earlier this season.

Team Form

Following Arsenal’s disastrous display at the London Stadium last weekend, Chelsea were able to extend their lead on the fifth-place reds by six points, making their quest for Champions League football out of reach.

Arsenal’s loss also meant that Manchester United went level on points – but behind on goal difference – adding even more pressure on the back of Emery.

Chelsea were far from convincing in their near home win over Newcastle United last weekend, winning 2-1 thanks to a second half Willian goal.

Will Mesut Özil start?

Arsenal go into the derby after a week of speculation and drama, mainly focusing around Mesut Özil.

The German has been absent from a number of the Gunners’ games this season, however may be in contention to play on Saturday according to Emery.

“He didn’t play the last matches but to me he’s just like any other player. This Saturday he can be with us if he’s okay.

He’s had injuries and not been okay to play matches, but now after these two weeks maybe this Saturday will be okay for him.”

It’ll be a chance for the out-of-favour Özil to step up, and with Chelsea coming to the Emirates with just one loss to the Gunners in their previous 14 in the league, Arsenal will have to be at their very best.

Team News

Hector Bellerin is expected to be back in the starting 11 for Arsenal after his injury sustained back in December against Southampton.

Nacho Monreal, Dinos Mavropanos and Mesut Özil are also expected to be amongst the squad after returning from injury.

Alvaro Morata is expected to be missing for Chelsea as his future in west London remains in doubt.

Ruben Loftus Cheek has been ruled out with a back injury, and Olivier Giroud may have to delay his return to the Emirates as he nurses a slight ankle injury.

Arsenal: Leno; Kolasinac, Mustafi, Sokratis, Koscielny, Bellerin; Xhaka, Torreira, Iwobi; Aubameyang, Lacazette

Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Alonso; Jorginho, Kovacic, Kante; Pedro, Hazard, Willian

A win for the Gunners on Saturday evening would take them to three points behind Chelsea in fourth, putting the race for top four back in contention.