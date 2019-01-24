Unai Emery looks ahead to 'big test' against Manchester United on Friday

Unai Emery has spoken prior to Arsenal’s hosting of Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Friday night.

The Gunners will match up against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s new-look United side in the FA Cup fourth-round clash, in what Emery called a ‘very big test’.

Solskjaer's transformed United

Speaking about Friday’s opponents, who have won seven consecutive games under Solskjaer, Emery praised the Norwegian on his instant impact at United.

“It’s a different team. It’s the same players but they’re playing with a big performance now. I was watching their last matches and each player has a lot of confidence, they are very dangerous.”

Two of the FA Cup's finest go head to head

Both Arsenal and United are two of the country's most successful clubs, both notoriously famed for their records in the FA Cup, making Friday’s game even more of an event.

“Manchester United and us have played 20 finals in the FA Cup, and we’ve won 13 and they’ve won 12. For this competition, it’s the best match to play.” Said Emery.

Can Arsenal replicate performance against Chelsea?

Arsenal will need little motivation prior to the game with immense history, and after beating Chelsea in the Premier League last weekend Emery insisted his team can produce the same performance on Friday.

“In the last match against Chelsea every player worked hard offensively and defensively with good spirit. We pressed against them and I think we can do the same on Friday and our objective on Friday is the keep another clean sheet against Manchester United.”

It’ll be a difficult game for Arsenal, who have had a tough time with injuries recently targeting the heart of their defence.

United are in formidable form and will be hoping to add to their FA Cup victories over Arsenal, however, the Gunners will feel a slight advantage with the fixture being in North London.

“We are looking forward to playing this match on Friday because it’s at our stadium, the Emirates, in front of our supporters. We feel very well in front of them and we want to create a new atmosphere over 90 minutes on Friday, together with our supporters,” told Emery.