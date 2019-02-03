Miguel Almiron opens up on his move to Newcastle

Rafa Benitez got his number one target on Deadline Day, but Miguel Almiron has not yet collected his work permit so was not able to play against Tottenham Hotspur.

However, it is expected that Almiron will be in the squad to face Wolverhampton Wanderers a week on Monday at Molineux.

The Paraguayan international will add competition in the number 10 position for Ayoze Perez as well as out wide.

Hoping to make an instant impact

Almiron is eager to get his Newcastle United career underway once he gets his work permit which is expected to happen early this week.

Speaking to ELRegate1120am, Almiron explained his current situation after swapping MLS champions for relegation battlers: “I still need to get my work visa so that I can start training and start playing with the team."

“I hope to be ready to play against Wolves on February 11.”

The playmaker also confirmed he had a brief chat with Benitez but is yet to have a lengthy conversation with the Spaniard about where he will fit in the system and what the manager wants from him.

“I already spoke to Rafa Benitez, but nothing too specific."

“He asked me how the trip was, how I’m doing, to enjoy the moment and to feel very comfortable."

The language barrier will be a struggle

The two-time MLS all-star player has claimed he struggles to speak English and only understands a few words and phrases.

“I understand some English but I struggle a bit to speak it."

However, Almiron did say that former head coach Frank De Boer helped him to understand English as that is the language he was using in Almiron's final week at Atlanta United.

This was something unusual for the playmaker, “I understand a lot but it’s a bit hard for me to speak it.”

Expecting bigs things from the Geordies

Looking ahead to playing for Newcastle Almiron said: “I’ve been told that the Newcastle fans are very passionate and I think the people are not only happy that I’m here, but they’re happy with the team that they have."

“Newcastle is a historic club that is on the way up and also have wonderful players.”

He made it clear that he would not be daunted by the price tag or being the record signing for a club like Newcastle.

Almiron added: “I think all the players know how the media works."

“In my case, I always try to keep a low profile and I doubt I will change that even today."

“Back then, I was never asked if I would get to the level I’m at today, but I was asked if I would ever play professionally.”