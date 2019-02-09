Unai Emery confident of top four chances 

Following victory over Huddersfield Town, Arsenal boss Unai Emery spoke of his side's chances of finishing in the top four and qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

The Gunners currently sit fifth, a point off Manchester United in fourth.

"Our motivation is very great"

When questioned about his sides capability of finishing in the top four, Emery was optimistic.

"At the moment there is one point difference between United and us. It is difficult, but we can (finish in the top four)."

The former Paris Saint-Germain boss is also confident that his team have the motivation required to fight until the end.

"Our motivation is very great, every player wants to win every match. We are (getting) closer to the other teams."

Arsenal have more than one way of qualifying for the top four, the Premier League as well as winning the UEFA Europa League.

Emery didn't mention the second option, despite previously winning the competition three times, perhaps indicating he is confident of his side's capabilities to get the job done in the league.

Not phased by lack of clean sheets

Arsenal haven't kept a clean sheet on the road in the league all season, although when Emery was questioned about this, he didn't seem phased.

"Yes but we won." started the Spaniard. "The clean sheet is important but we can get a clean-sheet (sometimes) and draw."

The North Londoners were in control for large parts of the game, and after taking the lead in the 15th minute, didn't look like giving the Terriers much of a chance.

Emery was clearly pleased by this. "I am very happy, we were working very well. I think today I am very proud with our work."

Next up for Arsenal is two games against BATE Borisov in the Europa League, followed by two home games in the league against Southampton and AFC Bournemouth - four winnable games that would all bolster the Gunners chances of Champions League football next season.