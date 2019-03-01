As it happened: Clinical Wolves capitalise on a poor Cardiff display
Live text commentary of Wolves vs Cardiff in the Premier League. Kick off is set for 1:00pm GMT.
FULL TIME! 2-0.
90+3' And that's all the suffering Cardiff have to endure as Marriner puts them out of their misery. However it is another fantastic three points for Wolves at Molineux.
CLOSE!
89' Ruben Vinagre nearly wrapped up the game with a third but once again Etheridge denies the home side by tipping the ball over the bar.
82' With just under 10 minutes to go, Wolves have started slowing down the tempo and controlling the game. It has been an all round good day at the office for the hosts - can't quite say the same for Cardiff though.
CARDIFF SUBSTITUTION
76' Oumar Niasse is now making way for Rhys Healey.
WOLVES SUBSTITUTION
75' Ivan Cavaleiro replaces Adama Traore, he has been very unfortunate not to get on the scoresheet this afternoon.
CLOSE!
74' Etheridge does very well to make sure it stays at 2-0. Raul Jimenez was denied his second of the game at point blank range after being found by Matt Doherty.
70' Calum Paterson has gone for an extravagant bicycle kick in the penalty area but he connects with Willy Boly instead of the ball.
WOLVES SUBSTITUTION
65' Youngster Morgan Gibbs-White is now being brought off for the experienced Joao Moutinho.
YELLOW CARD
61' Lee Peltier is the latest to go into the book as he brings down left back Ruben Vinagre.
CARDIFF SUBSTITUTION
59' Callum Paterson replaces Bobby De Cordova-Reid in Cardiff's second change of the afternoon.
56' The referee Andre Marriner waves away a penalty shout as it appears that Doherty brought down Joe Bennett in the penalty area.
51' Wolves are still looking for a third. Raul Jimenez tries to play Traore through but Joe Ralls was switched on and cuts out the danger.
WOLVES SUBSTIUTION
47' It looks as if Jota has picked up a knock and is now making way with Matt Doherty taking his place.
SECOND HALF!
46' The second half is underway at Molineux, is there any way back for Cardiff?
HALF TIME! 2-0.
45+7' The home side started slowly but made the most of a terrible first half performance from Cardiff.
CARDIFF SUBSTITUTION
45+1' Bamba has now been stretchered off and replaced by Bruno Ecuele Manga.
YELLOW CARD!
41' Bamba brings down a Adama Traore during a very powerful run, he prevented the opportunity for a three on two situation.
The Ivorian is in big trouble now though as the referee calls for a stretcher for an injury to his left knee.
YELLOW CARD!
35' Ryan Bennett picks up a yellow and a two game ban in the process.
34' Dendoncker can't believe it, a cross strikes him - seemingly without his knowledge. The ball then ricochets off the post.
32' With just under an hour left to play. I'm struggling to see a way back in to this for Cardiff.
27' Sol Bamba gets in the way of another Jota effort. Cardiff really are clinging on to any hopes of staying in this game.
23' That was a great opportunity to make it 3-0! Gibbs-White tries to pick out Vinagre on the left but the youngster doesn't quite make the right contact. Neil Warnock looks very relieved.
21' The visitors are looking uncharacteristically lost at the back today.
19' Wolves are showing they can do it all. The first goal was a lovely passing move that Guardiola would have been proud of, and the second was a contrasting counter attack. Their confidence is showing now.
GOAL FOR WOLVES! 2-0!
17' What a start this is! Their high press has paid off and it was Raul Jimenez who rounded the counter attack off.
GOAL FOR WOLVES! 1-0!
13' DIOGO JOTA! That is a sensational goal from a sensational player!
CLOSE
7' It is Cardiff nearly capitalised on their strong start. They have gone the closest via a deflected cross from Victor Camarasa.
5' Morgan Gibbs-White is a very lucky boy to escape a yellow after a crunching tackle on Aron Gunnarsson.
4' Despite the atmosphere from the home fans, it is Cardiff who have started the strongest.
KICK OFF
1' And we are underway at Molineux.
CARDIFF LINE UP
Starting XI: Etheridge, Peltier, Bamba, Morrison, Bennett, Ralls, Gunnarsson, Zohore, Camarasa, Reid, Niasse.
Subs: Smithies, Manga, Arter, Paterson, Bacuna, Harris, Healey.
WOLVES LINE UP
Starting XI: Ruddy; Bennett, Boly, Coady, Gibbs-White, Vinagre, Dendoncker, Saiss, Traore, Jota, Jimenez.
Subs: Norris, Doherty, Cavaleiro, Neves, Costa, Jonny, Moutinho.
Join us from around an hour before kick-off for confirmed team line-ups.
Ones to watch
Many of the host's players will be glad to return home, but none more so than Raul Jimenez. The star striker has netted seven of his 10 league goals at Molineux.
However, he'll be up against in form centre half, Sol Bamba, who is in some goal scoring form of his own. The Ivorian has bagged two goals in his last three games from defence. Not only has he contributed to the goals, he has also managed to keep seven clean sheets this season - not bad for a newly promoted defender.
The all important opener
It's always a bonus to be the first team to score in a game, but in this clash it could be even more significant based on past performances. In five of Wolves' last six top flight games where they have scored the opener at Molineux, they have gone on to win the game. Whereas, when Cardiff are the travelling side, they have lost all eight games when they've conceded first.
Home comforts
Wolves have had two disappointing results in their last two Premier League games, however, those two games have been played on the road. A third of Wolves' points haul this season have come in their last three games at Molineux.
Last time they met
Back in November Cardiff, or should I say, Junior Hoilett got the better of the Wanderers. Hoilett's thunderous effort, that could only be described as a postage stamp into the top right hand corner, was the difference between these two sides in a 2-1 victory for Cardiff.
Both looking to bounce back
Each of these two sides suffered rocking defeats last week to Huddersfield and Everton respectively. Wolves unfortunately became the first (and probably last) team in the Premier League to be defeated by the Terriers twice in one season.
Welcome
Hello, I'm Will Laing and welcome to VAVEL UK's live commentary of Saturday's 3:00pm kick-off between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Cardiff City. With just under 24 hours to go until we get under way, I will be revealing everything there is to know about tomorrow's 3 o'clock match-up.