Tottenham Hotspur will open their new stadium in April

Tottenham Hotspur have announced they will open their new stadium in April.

Following an eight-month delay, the Club have finally announced they are ready to move in following two test events.

The two test events will take place this month in order for the needed safety certificates to be awarded to fully open the stadium.

So what are the specifics?

Tottenham will hold their first test event on Sunday 24 March in an U18 tie against Southampton with a 30,000 capacity.

The second test event will take place on Saturday 30 March in a Spurs Legends game with a capacity of up to 45,000.

Providing the test events go to plan, Spurs will then play their opening game against either Crystal Palace or Brighton & Hove Albion.

Embed from Getty Images

The Club issued the following statement:

"If Brighton win their FA Cup quarter-final match on Sunday 17th March we shall play Crystal Palace on Wednesday 3rd April and Brighton on 23rd/24th April.

"If Brighton lose their FA Cup quarter-final match on Sunday 17th March we shall play Brighton on 6th/7th April (subject to Champions League scheduling) and Crystal Palace on 23rd/24th April."

This will ensure Spurs play one Premier League game before their Champions League quarter-final home leg.

Levy delighted after long wait

Chairman, Daniel Levy has said he is delighted to finally announce the Club's return to Tottenham.

“We are delighted that we shall be able to welcome our supporters to the stadium and our players of the past and the future to take to the pitch on what will be momentous occasions for our Club," he said.

Spurs have spent almost two full seasons at their temporary home, Wembley Stadium.

“Please do come and see your new stadium and share these moments.

“Thank you all once again. Your support has been much appreciated during a challenging but exciting time.”