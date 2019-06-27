Bruno back at Brighton as part of coaching staff

Brighton's fan favourite, Bruno is back with the Seagulls as part of their coaching staff, having agreed to become Senior Player Development Coach.

Bruno ended his playing career at the end of last season, with an emotional farewell at The Amex as he captained Albion in their final game of the season against Manchester City.

The Spaniard's role at the club will be to work with the first-team squad, especially helping new players adapt to life at the club.

As well as this, Bruno’s new role will also involve mentoring the club’s under-23 squad and providing support to players out on loan.

Potter on Bruno's appointment

Brighton manager, Graham Potter had the following to say on Bruno and his appointment: “I am aware of Bruno’s influence at the club over the years, both on and off the field, and we’re delighted he’s agreed to stay on in this new role.

“His familiarity with the club, the city and our fans, as well as his relationship with the existing players in our squad, will be extremely beneficial to me and the rest of the coaching staff.”

Barber on Bruno

Brighton chief-executive, Paul Barber had the following to say on Bruno: “The send-off Bruno received at the final game of last season showed just how strong his relationship is with our supporters.

“We are fortunate to have already retained the likes of Liam Rosenior and Steve Sidwell following their retirement from playing, and we’re delighted to now welcome Bruno to our coaching staff.

“Bruno epitomises the kind of positive role model we want at the club, and we wish him well in his new position.”