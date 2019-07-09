Norwich City's pre-season schedule: dates, opponents, kick-off times

Norwich City have a particularly entertaining set of pre-season fixtures over the next month, beginning with a trip to Germany this weekeend.

The Canaries romped to Championship glory last season and are preparing for their return to Premier League against seven clubs who play in a variety of different styles.

Here is a breakdown of who they play, when and what to expect...

1. Arminia Bielefeld

When do they play?

Sunday 14th July in Germany.

What time is kick-off?

3:00pm

Who are the opposition?

Arminia are currently in the second tier of German football but have been knocking on the door of promotion for the past two seasons.

Watch out for Andreas Voglsammer who regularly chips in with goals at Bundesliga 2 level.

2. Schalke

When do they play?

Friday 19th July, Germany.

What time is kick-off?

5:30pm

Who are the opposition?

Despite finishing second in Bundesliga only two seasons ago, Schalke could only muster a 14th-placed finish last campaign.

Weston McKennie is a highly rated American central midfielder, whilst Norwich loan signing Ralf Fahrmann will play against his parent club.

Embed from Getty Images

3. Brentford

When do they play?

Wednesday 24th July, Norwich.

What time is kick-off?

4:30pm

Who are the opposition?

Brentford have established themselves as a strong Championship side over the past five seasons.

Neal Maupay knows his way to goal and defender Pontus Jansson has recently signed from Leeds.

4. Luton Town

When do they play?

Saturday 27th July, Luton.

What time is kick-off?

3:00pm

Who are the opposition?

After successive promotions, Luton are preparing for life in the Championship next season following a remarkable five years.

They have already pounced to sign a handful of experienced players including Callum McManaman, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Martin Cranie and Brendan Gallaway.

5. Atalanta

When do they play?

Tuesday 30th July, Norwich.

What time is kick-off?

7:00pm

Who are the opposition?

Coppa Italia finalists and third in Serie A last season, Atalanta are a team on the rise.

Duvan Zapata has an eye for goal whilst Dutch star Marten de Roon pulls the strings in midfield.

Embed from Getty Images

6. Dordrecht

When do they play?

Saturday 3rd August, Netherlands.

What time is kick-off?

1:30pm

Who are the opposition?

Arguably the least familiar team on the schedule, Dordrecht finished fourth in the Dutch second tier last season.

Daniel Breedijk leads the team from defence, whilst Brandon Ormonde-Ottewill and Renny Smith provide English interest.

7. Toulouse

When do they play?

Saturday 3rd August, Norwich

What time is kick-off?

4:00pm

Who are the opposition?

Half of the squad will stay at home to face a Toulouse side that have languished around the bottom half of Ligue 1 for the past five seasons.

Midfielder Ibrahim Sangare is their star player and his Ivory Coast teammate, a certain Max Gradel, captains the club.