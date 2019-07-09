West Ham's pre-season schedule: dates, opponents, kick-off times

West Ham United have already started their pre-season training last week as the Hammers went to their favourite resort - Bad Ragaz, based in the Swiss part of Alps.



After leaving Switzerland Manuel Pellegrini's squad will travel to China to compete in the Premier League Asia Trophy against Newcastle United, Wolves and Premier League title holders - Manchester City.



Then they'll come back to London looking to retain their Betway Cup title holder status.

Who, where and when

Here is the full list of West Ham's pre-season games...



1. SCR Altach

When?

Thursday, July 11, 16:30 (BST).

Where?

CASHPOINT ARENA, Altach, Austria.

2. Manchester City

When?

Wednesday, July 17, 13:30 (BST).

Where?

Nanjing Olympic Sports Centre, Nanjing, China.

3. Newcastle United/Wolverhampton Wanderers

When?

Saturday, July 20, 11:00 (BST).

Where?

Hongkou Football Stadium, Shanghai, China.

4. Fulham FC

When?

Saturday, July 27, 15:00 (BST).

Where?

Craven Cottage, London, England.

5. Athletic Bilbao

When?

Saturday, August 3, 15:00 (BST).

Where?

London Stadium, London, England.