West Ham's pre-season schedule: dates, opponents, kick-off times

West Ham United have already started their pre-season training last week as the Hammers went to their favourite resort - Bad Ragaz, based in the Swiss part of Alps.
After leaving Switzerland Manuel Pellegrini's squad will travel to China to compete in the Premier League Asia Trophy against Newcastle United, Wolves and Premier League title holders - Manchester City.
Then they'll come back to London looking to retain their Betway Cup title holder status.
Who, where and when
Here is the full list of West Ham's pre-season games...
1. SCR Altach
When?
Thursday, July 11, 16:30 (BST).
Where?
CASHPOINT ARENA, Altach, Austria.
2. Manchester City
When?
Wednesday, July 17, 13:30 (BST).
Where?
Nanjing Olympic Sports Centre, Nanjing, China.
3. Newcastle United/Wolverhampton Wanderers
When?
Saturday, July 20, 11:00 (BST).
Where?
Hongkou Football Stadium, Shanghai, China.
4. Fulham FC
When?
Saturday, July 27, 15:00 (BST).
Where?
Craven Cottage, London, England.
5. Athletic Bilbao
When?
Saturday, August 3, 15:00 (BST).
Where?
London Stadium, London, England.